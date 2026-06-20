ETV Bharat / entertainment

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha's Film Opens Strong, Worldwide Gross at Rs 12.20 Cr

Maa Inti Bangaaram is Samantha’s second home production under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures after 2025 released Subham which received lukewarm reception at the box office. In a recent promotional interview, Samantha said Maa Inti Bangaaram was in profit “from the very first ticket sold.” She added that they were clear from the start about not going over budget and keeping it within safe limits. The film is reported to be made on a budget of Rs 20 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected a net of Rs 5.35 crore in India on its opening day. The film had 2,658 shows. India gross collections stood at Rs 6.20 crore. Advance booking trends had hinted at stronger momentum overseas, and the projection proved true. Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed Rs 6.00 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 12.20 crore.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram hit screens on June 19. The action comedy directed by Nandini Reddy opened on a promising note at the box office. The film performed equally well overseas as it did in India on Day 1.

During an interactive session on social media, Samantha was asked what made her fall in love with the character in the film. She said it was the “resilience” of the character and interestingly, she also named Swarna her character in Maa Inti Bangaaram as the closest to the real Samantha among all Telugu roles she’s played.

The actress, who produced the film apart from playing the lead, was asked at a press conference about the action sequences being realistic. Responding, Samantha said, “If you see in the film, there are no slow motion sequences, no flying shots, no build-up shots. It’s extremely realistic. Real punches. I too have suffered blows. I’ve bled. They are extremely realistic action sequences. I did all the action sequences myself. That’s why everybody likes the action and it looks like I did it."

The core idea of Maa Inti Bangaaram belongs to Samantha’s husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Later, he developed it with Vasanth Maringanti. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music while Om Prakash cranked the camera.

Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha’s return to the big screen after a three-year gap. She was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. She also has Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom coming up on Netflix. The series release date is yet to be announced. The actress will also be making her Bollywood debut soon.