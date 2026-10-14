'Not Carbon Copy Of Joseph': M Padmakumar On What Makes Sunny Deol's Suryaa Different From Original Malayalam Hit
ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak speaks to director M Padmakumar about Sunny Deol's Suryaa, its differences from Joseph, and his Bollywood directorial debut.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Sunny Deol's upcoming crime thriller Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is set to bring the story of the acclaimed Malayalam film Joseph to Hindi-speaking audiences. However, director M Padmakumar, who also helmed the 2018 Malayalam original, says the new film is not a straightforward remake. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the filmmaker explained how Suryaa has been shaped into a distinct cinematic experience.
"Suryaa is not a carbon copy of Joseph. Even though it is a remake, the Hindi version is being crafted in a manner that is distinctly different from the Malayalam original," Padmakumar said. The filmmaker, known for exploring different themes and storytelling styles, is making his Hindi directorial debut with the project. With Sunny leading the cast, the film retains the foundation of Joseph while making changes to its presentation, setting and narrative pace to suit its new audience.
Sunny Deol wanted a fresh film, not a copy of Joseph
Padmakumar revealed that the approach to the Hindi adaptation was clear from the beginning. Rather than recreating the Malayalam film scene by scene, the makers wanted to give the story a new identity. "When we moved to the Hindi version, the film's producer and lead actor, Sunny Deol, told me to forget about the Malayalam film Joseph. They wanted a fresh product," the director recalled.
Although the central story and characters remain the same, the team has taken a different approach to presenting them. Padmakumar said the protagonist's appearance, demeanour and age share similarities with the character played by Joju George in the original. However, the setting and characterisation have been developed differently. He added that even viewers who have watched Joseph several times will not find Suryaa repetitive or tedious.
The filmmaker also believes there is little point in comparing the two lead performances. Joju's portrayal made a lasting impression on Malayalam audiences, while Sunny has approached the character in his own style. "Sunny Deol has performed in his own signature style. Since the treatment is new, I cannot reveal too many details at this stage, but there were many moments where he truly amazed us," Padmakumar said.
Why Joseph became a landmark film
Released in November 2018, Joseph became a turning point in Joju George's career. Although he had been a familiar face in Malayalam cinema through supporting roles, the film brought him widespread recognition for his performance as a retired police officer investigating a case that gradually becomes deeply personal. The crime thriller was written by Shahi Kabir, a former police officer who made his screenwriting debut with the film. His experience and understanding of police investigations helped shape the realistic storytelling that became one of the film's defining features.
However, Padmakumar believes Joju's performance was central to its emotional impact. "The success of Joseph was largely due to the extraordinary performance of actor Joju George. His appearance and expressions deeply affected the audience," he said. Music director Anil Johnson also played an important role in establishing the film's mood. The film went on to become a commercial success, reportedly earning Rs 28 crore against a budget of around Rs 3 crore. Its theatrical run extended beyond 100 days, while Joju's performance earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actor and a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.
M Padmakumar on working with Sunny Deol in Bollywood
For Padmakumar, Suryaa also marks an important step beyond Malayalam cinema. The director said he received considerable freedom and respect in the Hindi film industry, where he believes filmmakers from Kerala are valued for their commitment to authentic storytelling. "People in Bollywood believe that we only speak about things that are truly creative and genuine. They know that Malayali filmmakers are different from other Hindi directors; they perceive Malayalis as individuals who work on films with 100 percent dedication," he said.
He also praised Sunny's support during production, describing the actor's contribution as immense. The director acknowledged that comparisons with Joseph are inevitable, given the original film's reputation. However, he hopes audiences will approach Suryaa as a film in its own right rather than judge it solely against its Malayalam predecessor.
More about Suryaa and Joseph
Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. The crime thriller follows a retired police officer whose investigation draws him into a web of unanswered questions and buried truths. As the case unfolds, he encounters a mystery more complex than he initially expected, with the investigation leading towards a dark organ-harvesting racket. With Padmakumar returning to direct the Hindi adaptation, Suryaa aims to introduce the story to a new audience while offering a different treatment of the original material.