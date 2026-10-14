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'Not Carbon Copy Of Joseph': M Padmakumar On What Makes Sunny Deol's Suryaa Different From Original Malayalam Hit

M Padmakumar On What Makes Sunny Deol's Suryaa Different From Original Malayalam Hit ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Sunny Deol's upcoming crime thriller Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is set to bring the story of the acclaimed Malayalam film Joseph to Hindi-speaking audiences. However, director M Padmakumar, who also helmed the 2018 Malayalam original, says the new film is not a straightforward remake. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the filmmaker explained how Suryaa has been shaped into a distinct cinematic experience.

"Suryaa is not a carbon copy of Joseph. Even though it is a remake, the Hindi version is being crafted in a manner that is distinctly different from the Malayalam original," Padmakumar said. The filmmaker, known for exploring different themes and storytelling styles, is making his Hindi directorial debut with the project. With Sunny leading the cast, the film retains the foundation of Joseph while making changes to its presentation, setting and narrative pace to suit its new audience.

Sunny Deol wanted a fresh film, not a copy of Joseph Padmakumar revealed that the approach to the Hindi adaptation was clear from the beginning. Rather than recreating the Malayalam film scene by scene, the makers wanted to give the story a new identity. "When we moved to the Hindi version, the film's producer and lead actor, Sunny Deol, told me to forget about the Malayalam film Joseph. They wanted a fresh product," the director recalled. Although the central story and characters remain the same, the team has taken a different approach to presenting them. Padmakumar said the protagonist's appearance, demeanour and age share similarities with the character played by Joju George in the original. However, the setting and characterisation have been developed differently. He added that even viewers who have watched Joseph several times will not find Suryaa repetitive or tedious. M Padmakumar with Sunny Deol (Photo: Special Arrangement) The filmmaker also believes there is little point in comparing the two lead performances. Joju's portrayal made a lasting impression on Malayalam audiences, while Sunny has approached the character in his own style. "Sunny Deol has performed in his own signature style. Since the treatment is new, I cannot reveal too many details at this stage, but there were many moments where he truly amazed us," Padmakumar said. Why Joseph became a landmark film