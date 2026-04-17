ETV Bharat / entertainment

Love & War Release Date Out: Here's When Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Film Hits Theatres

Earlier, the film was expected to be released in 2026. However, it got delayed due to production issues and scheduling conflicts. Reports also suggested that some important scenes are being reshot, as Bhansali is aiming for perfection. This has reportedly increased the overall budget of the film.

The romantic drama, mounted on a grand scale, is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Known for his visually rich storytelling, Bhansali is expected to present a high-stakes emotional saga with Love & War. The film will release in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially announced the release date of his much-awaited film Love & War. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is now set to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, during the Republic Day weekend.

The project marks Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya (2007), and with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). It also brings together a fresh on-screen combination of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who previously worked together in Sanju.

Alia Bhatt had earlier shared her excitement about the film in an interview. “I, as an audience, am more excited to see him (Bhansali) and Ranbir collaborate again, after so many years. I am like, ‘wow, what’s that going to be like?" she said.

Talking about working with her co-stars, she added, “Vicky and I coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations."

According to reports, the film’s shoot is still underway, with only a small portion left to be completed. The climax is yet to be filmed, and the team is working on tight schedules to meet the release deadline. Despite facing minor setbacks, Bhansali is said to be confident about completing the film on time.

Love & War, which was announced in January 2024, is described as Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama so far. With its large scale, emotional depth, and strong star cast, the film is expected to be a major release in 2027.