ETV Bharat / entertainment

Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor's First Look From Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial Is Out! Check Alia Bhatt's Reaction

Bhansali Productions shared a post featuring Ranbir and wrote, "Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!" The post also confirmed that Love & War will arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027. The glimpse has added to the curiosity around Ranbir's character, especially as the film marks his reunion with Bhansali after nearly two decades.

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen in a striking new avatar with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War. As the film's shoot wraps, the makers have given fans a glimpse of Ranbir's look, teasing the scale and intensity of the actor's character.

The first look poster of Ranbir is intense and vintage-coded. He is seen behind the wheel of a classic blue convertible, captured from the side. He sports a sharp, retro look with slicked-back hair, a thin moustache, round sunglasses, and a fitted white t-shirt. His left arm, hanging out of the car window, is heavily bloodied and wounded, hinting at action and conflict, yet his expression remains calm and stoic.

The poster screams vintage and is nothing like Ranbir's previous looks. One of the first to react was actor's wife Alia Bhatt, who is also a part of the film. Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote: "SLB x RK 💥" Her post has added to the excitement around the project. Taking to the comment section, a fan wrote: "RANBIR KAPOOR X SLB AND THISSSS LOOOKKKK??????? OHHHH MYYY GAWDDDD!!!!!!🔥🔥" Another one wrote: "SEATED 🔥"

Ranbir and Bhansali last worked together on Saawariya, which marked the actor's debut in 2007. Almost 20 years later, the actor is once again collaborating with the filmmaker, this time for an epic saga that also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The makers recently announced the completion of the film's shoot after working on the project for nearly two years. According to the team, Bhansali and the entire unit had an emotional farewell as filming came to an end. The filmmaker will now turn his attention towards the film's post-production.

Love & War was officially announced in January 2024. The film has been one of the most anticipated projects since its announcement, bringing together three major performers in Ranbir, Alia and Vicky under Bhansali's direction. For Ranbir, the film also comes at an exciting phase in his career. Before Love & War, he will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part I, which is scheduled for a global release on November 6, 2026. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey.