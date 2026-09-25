ETV Bharat / entertainment

Love & War: Alia Bhatt Turns Cabaret Queen In First Look Posters From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Period Drama

In the first poster, Alia is seen seated against an elaborate backdrop of red curtains and sparkling lights. She wears a wine-red sequinned outfit featuring a cropped blouse and a flowing skirt, paired with an elaborate headpiece and feathers. The dramatic styling gives the actor a distinctly cabaret-inspired appearance. Bhansali Productions shared the poster on social media with the caption, "Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi!"

Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally unveiled Alia Bhatt's first look from Love & War, and the actress appears to be stepping into a glamorous new avatar for the much-awaited period drama. The first-look posters, released on September 25, comes a day after the filmmaker introduced Ranbir Kapoor's character from the film.

The second poster captures Alia in full showgirl glamour on a grand, illuminated stage. She stands centre-stage on a long ramp, wearing the same sparkling ensemble, but the lighting makes it look more fiery and dramatic. The background is quintessential Bhansali style, which is larger-than-life with thousands of lights, a massive chandelier of red and white crystals, and backup dancers in gold. The mood is dazzling and celebratory. The caption posted by Bhansali Productions reads: "Sitaare toh hazaar, par chamak iski hai!"

Love & War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film marks another collaboration between Bhansali and Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi, while it also reunites the filmmaker with Ranbir nearly two decades after his debut film Saawariya. Ranbir and Vicky have previously shared screen space in Sanju, while Alia and Vicky worked together in Raazi. This will be the first time the three actors appear together in a film directed by Bhansali.

The story of Love & War has largely been kept secret. It has been described as a period romantic war drama, with media reports suggesting that Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia's character. A love triangle is expected to unfold against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also features Supriya Pathak in a key role. After undergoing changes to its release plans, Love & War is now scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.