ETV Bharat / entertainment

Loop Line: Renuka Shahane's Animated Short Holds A Mirror To Everyday Patriarchy, Eyes For Oscars

In a house by Mumbai's ever-busy railway line, she rises at the knock of the milkman early in the morning. Brews tea for her husband, only to be told it tastes terrible. She packs his lunch as he leaves for work, cleans the kitchen, does the laundry, and in the evening welcomes his unannounced friends, who don't acknowledge her presence because her husband doesn't bother to maintain her dignity in front of outsiders. At night, there is intimacy in act but not in emotion. She wakes up the next morning to go through the same grind again. Her life runs as predictably as trains on a railway track. Steady, mechanical, and devoid of surprise.

This familiar monotony shared by millions of housewives is at the core of Renuka Shahane’s Marathi animated short, Loop Line. The 8-minute film captures what so many homes hide behind closed doors. It is about the disregarded exhaustion of a housewife whose labour and emotions go unseen.

The subject has been explored before. But Shahane feels that the need to revisit it remains because nothing has really changed, and that’s why "we must keep talking about it.”

Renuka Shahane uses animation to highlight disregarded exhaustion of a housewife (Photo: Special arrangement)

Loop Line was screened at the Dharamshala International Film Festival 2025. Before enthralling audiences at cinema’s home in the hills, the film travelled to Lisbon and Thessaloniki where it earned several honours. It also won Best Animation Film at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, India’s only Oscar-qualifying short film festival, making it eligible for the 2026 Academy Awards.

The film was very well received at Dharamshala, says Shahane excitedly. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t there, but I felt so happy to know that people connected with it.”

The world of Shahane's middle-aged housewife with no name is small, but her mind is not. When a cruel comment cuts her dignity, she retreats into a surreal imagination where she serves her husband and his friends fritters made from her own brain.

The visual, Shahane says, was not meant for shock value. “It is symbolic. The woman’s intellect is dismissed. She uses only a part of her mind for routine work, while her creativity and intelligence are wasted. This was her way of expressing anger and frustration,” she explains.

A still from Loop Line (Photo: Special arrangement)

Shahane's protagonist is nameless for a reason. “A name, a surname, all these things are limiting,” she explains. “She represents millions of women living similar lives. I wanted her to stand for all those voices that go unheard. There are very few dialogues between her and her husband because the emotional connection between them is absent. That silence says more than words."