Loop Line: Renuka Shahane's Animated Short Holds A Mirror To Everyday Patriarchy, Eyes For Oscars
In just eight minutes, Loop Line holds up a mirror to everyday patriarchy. Through animation, Renuka Shahane's nameless protagonist speaks for millions.
By Minal Rudra
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
In a house by Mumbai's ever-busy railway line, she rises at the knock of the milkman early in the morning. Brews tea for her husband, only to be told it tastes terrible. She packs his lunch as he leaves for work, cleans the kitchen, does the laundry, and in the evening welcomes his unannounced friends, who don't acknowledge her presence because her husband doesn't bother to maintain her dignity in front of outsiders. At night, there is intimacy in act but not in emotion. She wakes up the next morning to go through the same grind again. Her life runs as predictably as trains on a railway track. Steady, mechanical, and devoid of surprise.
This familiar monotony shared by millions of housewives is at the core of Renuka Shahane’s Marathi animated short, Loop Line. The 8-minute film captures what so many homes hide behind closed doors. It is about the disregarded exhaustion of a housewife whose labour and emotions go unseen.
The subject has been explored before. But Shahane feels that the need to revisit it remains because nothing has really changed, and that’s why "we must keep talking about it.”
Loop Line was screened at the Dharamshala International Film Festival 2025. Before enthralling audiences at cinema’s home in the hills, the film travelled to Lisbon and Thessaloniki where it earned several honours. It also won Best Animation Film at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, India’s only Oscar-qualifying short film festival, making it eligible for the 2026 Academy Awards.
The film was very well received at Dharamshala, says Shahane excitedly. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t there, but I felt so happy to know that people connected with it.”
The world of Shahane's middle-aged housewife with no name is small, but her mind is not. When a cruel comment cuts her dignity, she retreats into a surreal imagination where she serves her husband and his friends fritters made from her own brain.
The visual, Shahane says, was not meant for shock value. “It is symbolic. The woman’s intellect is dismissed. She uses only a part of her mind for routine work, while her creativity and intelligence are wasted. This was her way of expressing anger and frustration,” she explains.
Shahane's protagonist is nameless for a reason. “A name, a surname, all these things are limiting,” she explains. “She represents millions of women living similar lives. I wanted her to stand for all those voices that go unheard. There are very few dialogues between her and her husband because the emotional connection between them is absent. That silence says more than words."
Known for her sensitivity as both actor and director, Shahane’s choice of animation for such a serious subject surprised many. She says it came naturally. “The story has surreal and fantasy elements. I first thought of making it in live action, but I realised animation could express her inner world better. When I imagined her fantasies, they looked so beautiful in animation.”
The film’s animation was created by Paperboat Design Studios, founded by Soumitra Ranade, Mayank Patel, and Aashish Mall. The team included sound designer Anmol Bhave, music director Mangesh Dhakde, and art director Shailesh Ambre.
“My art director comes from a similar background,” Shahane says. “We both understood the middle-class world of Mumbai. The peeling paint, the cluttered yet neat kitchen, the old switchboards... every detail was chosen carefully. I wanted the house to feel real.”
Having earlier directed Rita and Tribhanga, Shahane found animation both challenging and humbling. “In live action, I am part of every process. In animation, I had to trust the artists. I am not a visual artist myself, so I had to learn to let go and allow them to explore before coming back for approval,” she says.
Animation is a very labour-intensive form where every single change takes hours of work. The process, Renuka says, taught her patience. "But to finally see the film come alive through animation was beautiful,” and she loved the experience so much that she has begun working on another animated short already.
Shahane chose to set Loop Line in a middle-class home for a reason. “The story would not have the same effect if set in a privileged family,” she says. “In middle-class homes, women often have no help. They do everything themselves. They are financially dependent and emotionally invisible and that claustrophobia is very real.”
She adds, “In many families, the idea still exists that housework is the woman’s duty. If she stays at home, she must earn her keep through domestic work. It is treated as though she has no right to rest.”
The film’s reception surprised Shahane in the best way possible. "Most amazing were the reactions of men who saw their own mothers and wives in her.”
Shahane produced the film under her banner Padachinha Production after being told that finding a producer for an adult animation short would be nearly impossible. "I decided to finance it myself, and it was liberating because I had complete creative control. I could take my time and make no compromises.” The film took nearly one and a half years to complete.
Talking about Loop Line qualifying for the Oscars, she is absolutely thrilled. “Everyone keeps telling me that the Oscars need a lot of investment in publicity and campaigning, but honestly, for me, everything that has happened with Loop Line so far has been such a beautiful bonus."
For her, even making it to the Oscar longlist feels like a "huge validation." She says, "I truly believe that if a film has merit, it will find its own way. What makes me happiest is that Academy voters will actually be watching my film. When I got that first letter from the Academy, it was such a special moment... I was overjoyed! I’m just so grateful for it.”
Beyond the awards and festivals, Shahane hopes the film sparks dialogue. “Films can start conversations. If even one person changes how they behave at home, that is a success. We talk about these things only around Women’s Day, but the conversation must not stop. This is about equality inside our homes," she concludes.
