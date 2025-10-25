ETV Bharat / entertainment

Harshvardhan Rane Basks In Glory Of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: A Look At His Romantic On-Screen Journey

Hyderabad: Harshvardhan Rane's latest romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has met with a good reception, confirming his prowess in the genre after his career-best performance in the 2016 release Sanam Teri Kasam. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's run at the box office, particularly over the competitive Diwali weekend of October 2025, is a highlight in the actor's ten-year-long career.

Now, let's take the time to look back at Harshvardhan Rane's journey from his debut to establishing himself in romantic cinema.

Early career and regional cinema (2010-2015)

The career of Rane as an actor began in 2007 with a role on the Hindi serial Left Right Left. His entry into the world of feature films was in 2010 with the Telugu project Thakita Thakita, where his skills at portraying emotionally charged and serious characters could be seen. He worked for a few years establishing himself as a Telugu film actor, featuring prominently in films such as:

Avunu (2012): A horror movie in which he played the male protagonist.

Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013): A romantic comedy that was well received.