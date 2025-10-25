ETV Bharat / entertainment

Harshvardhan Rane Basks In Glory Of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: A Look At His Romantic On-Screen Journey

Harshvardhan Rane celebrates the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, reaffirming his strength in romantic dramas after his performance in Sanam Teri Kasam and beyond.

Harshvardhan Rane Basks In Glory Of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: A Look At His Romantic On-Screen Journey
(Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Harshvardhan Rane's latest romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has met with a good reception, confirming his prowess in the genre after his career-best performance in the 2016 release Sanam Teri Kasam. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's run at the box office, particularly over the competitive Diwali weekend of October 2025, is a highlight in the actor's ten-year-long career.

Now, let's take the time to look back at Harshvardhan Rane's journey from his debut to establishing himself in romantic cinema.

  • Early career and regional cinema (2010-2015)

The career of Rane as an actor began in 2007 with a role on the Hindi serial Left Right Left. His entry into the world of feature films was in 2010 with the Telugu project Thakita Thakita, where his skills at portraying emotionally charged and serious characters could be seen. He worked for a few years establishing himself as a Telugu film actor, featuring prominently in films such as:

Avunu (2012): A horror movie in which he played the male protagonist.

Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013): A romantic comedy that was well received.

Maaya (2014): A psychological thriller that presented him as an actor with variety.

  • Breakthrough in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)

Rane made his debut in a Hindi film with the romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016 alongside Mawra Hocane. Despite being a box office disappointment at first, his powerful performance as the brooding ex-convict Inder won him praise and a nomination for the Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow - Male.

The movie subsequently gained a loyal fan base and emerged as a sleeper hit, becoming a record-breaker following a re-release in February 2025. This revival solidified his status as a leading romantic hero.

  • Venturing into other genres (2018-2024)

Although romance is his forte, Rane has also ventured into various roles to demonstrate his range:

Paltan (2018): He played an army personnel in this war film directed by JP Dutta.

Taish (2020): Rane received praise for his gritty portrayal of a gangster in this action thriller.

Haseen Dillruba (2021): In this Netflix mystery-thriller, his performance as a charismatic and mysterious lover earned him significant attention.

Savi (2024): He shared the screen with Divya Khosla Kumar in this action thriller.

  • Triumph with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2025)

Rane went back to his comfort zone of hard-hitting romantic drama with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Released during Diwali 2025, on October 21, the film, which has collected over Rs 30 crore to date, is providing a stiff competition to Thamma, which hit the silver screens on the same day. His performance with co-star Sonam Bajwa has been appreciated by the public.

