ETV Bharat / entertainment

Long Before Obsession's Success, Inde Navarrette Worked In Indian Director's Romantic Film - Here's All About It

Hyderabad: Inde Navarrette has become one of Hollywood's most talked-about young stars after the massive success of the psychological horror film Obsession. Her performance as Nikki, a woman trapped by a supernatural wish and forced into a relationship against her will, has earned widespread praise from audiences.

While many viewers have discovered Inde through Obsession, not everyone knows that one of her earliest acting opportunities came in a small romantic film directed by an Indian filmmaker.

Back in 2018, when she was just 17 years old and still finding her footing in the industry, Inde starred in Cross Words Together, a romantic short film directed by Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade. The project featured three women at different stages of life, each exploring their own understanding of love.

Cross Words Together (Photo: Film Poster)

Following the success of Obsession, Shubham shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the film and reflected on his experience working with the actor years before she became a global sensation.