Long Before Obsession's Success, Inde Navarrette Worked In Indian Director's Romantic Film - Here's All About It
Before becoming an overnight sensation with Obsession, Inde Navarrette starred in Indian director Shubham Shevade's romantic short film Cross Words Together in 2018.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 6, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Inde Navarrette has become one of Hollywood's most talked-about young stars after the massive success of the psychological horror film Obsession. Her performance as Nikki, a woman trapped by a supernatural wish and forced into a relationship against her will, has earned widespread praise from audiences.
While many viewers have discovered Inde through Obsession, not everyone knows that one of her earliest acting opportunities came in a small romantic film directed by an Indian filmmaker.
Back in 2018, when she was just 17 years old and still finding her footing in the industry, Inde starred in Cross Words Together, a romantic short film directed by Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade. The project featured three women at different stages of life, each exploring their own understanding of love.
Following the success of Obsession, Shubham shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the film and reflected on his experience working with the actor years before she became a global sensation.
"8 years ago, I directed a short film - Cross Words Together and had the privilege of working with @indenavarrette. Looking back at these BTS photos today, it's amazing to see how far she's come. Long before the world started obsessing over her performance in Obsession (@obsessionthemovie), I was fortunate enough to witness her talent firsthand while directing her in a romantic short film...," he wrote.
Expressing his happiness over Inde's recent success, Shubham added, "So happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves. Proud to have been a small part of her journey. Congratulations, Inde!"
Cross Words Together was more than just a student project. It served as Shubham's thesis film and became an important milestone in Inde's career. The SAG-approved production helped the aspiring actor qualify for membership in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). The short film later received additional recognition when it was selected for Amazon Studios' Shorts programme.
Today, Inde is receiving acclaim worldwide for her work in Obsession, directed by Curry Barker. The psychological horror follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, whose wish for his crush to fall in love with him comes true in a disturbing way. The film has been praised for its exploration of consent, personal autonomy, and modern dating dynamics.
Made on a modest budget of just $750,000, Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits, earning over $171 million globally so far.