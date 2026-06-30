ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Says 'Infidelity Not A Deal Breaker In Marriage,' Akanksha Chamola Strongly Disagrees

Ram Kapoor Says 'Infidelity Not A Deal Breaker In Marriage,' Akanksha Chamola Strongly Disagrees ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Television actor Ram Kapoor's views on infidelity have irked the internet and a few inmates in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2. According to Ram, cheating is not always a deal breaker in a marriage. His view of 'time heals everything' was strongly challenged by fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola. During a discussion on the captive reality regarding trust and relationships, Ram shared that long marriages go through several ups and downs and that couples should not end a relationship over a single mistake. "If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a deal breaker," Ram said.