Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Says 'Infidelity Not A Deal Breaker In Marriage,' Akanksha Chamola Strongly Disagrees
Television star Ram Kapoor's views on infidelity irked the internet and a few inmates on reality show Lock Upp Season 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Television actor Ram Kapoor's views on infidelity have irked the internet and a few inmates in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2. According to Ram, cheating is not always a deal breaker in a marriage. His view of 'time heals everything' was strongly challenged by fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola.
During a discussion on the captive reality regarding trust and relationships, Ram shared that long marriages go through several ups and downs and that couples should not end a relationship over a single mistake.
"If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a deal breaker," Ram said.
Akanksha was standing quietly and listening to his ideology. She then disagreed with Ram's views on infidelity and argued that such a mistake can't be considered an accidental act.
"But sir, this doesn't happen by mistake," she responded. Ram insisted that, at times, people do make mistakes. "Sometimes it happens by mistake," he said. Akanksha stood her ground and replied, "It's not a mistake. You are physically intimate with someone. That's a process. You have to take somebody's clothes off, take your clothes off, and then do it. You cannot say it's a mistake. It's not like I stabbed you by mistake."
Meanwhile, Akanksha recently grabbed eyeballs after she disclosed that she and her actor husband Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for a year and are getting divorced.
Ram has been married to actress Gautami Kapoor for over two decades. The couple shares two children.
Lock Up season 2 is currently seen stirring headlines over contestants and their stints in the show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Premiered on June 27, the reality show features 15 celebrities competing over a six-week run. New episodes stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.