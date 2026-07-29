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Lock Upp 2: Pamala Serena Reveals Fiance Cheated On Her Before Wedding, Got Another Woman Pregnant

Pamala Serena ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: As the finale of Lock Upp 2 draws closer, the contestants were given one of the toughest tasks of the season. They had to reveal painful secrets from their personal lives. During the task, informer Apoorva Mukhija selected Pamala Serena to share her secret. Given the code word “fiancé,” Pamala became emotional as she opened up about a heartbreaking chapter from her life. She revealed that her former fiancé had cheated on her and had even impregnated another woman while they were engaged. Recalling the incident, Pamala said, "5 years ago, I was in a long-term relationship. It was almost 8 years. We were from the Indian-UK background. We were engaged and about to get married. He was a big businessman, so he used to work abroad." She then shared that her fiancé suddenly fell seriously ill after returning from a work trip. "He was once returning via flight, and when he landed, he had a big infection in his stomach. When he was taken to the hospital in an emergency, we found out that he had a huge abscess inside his stomach. It was the size of a melon, and he had to be operated on immediately or else it could burst," she said.