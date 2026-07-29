Lock Upp 2: Pamala Serena Reveals Fiance Cheated On Her Before Wedding, Got Another Woman Pregnant
Pamala Serena broke down on Lock Upp 2, revealing her fiancé cheated on her for two years and got another woman pregnant before their wedding.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: As the finale of Lock Upp 2 draws closer, the contestants were given one of the toughest tasks of the season. They had to reveal painful secrets from their personal lives. During the task, informer Apoorva Mukhija selected Pamala Serena to share her secret.
Given the code word “fiancé,” Pamala became emotional as she opened up about a heartbreaking chapter from her life. She revealed that her former fiancé had cheated on her and had even impregnated another woman while they were engaged.
Recalling the incident, Pamala said, "5 years ago, I was in a long-term relationship. It was almost 8 years. We were from the Indian-UK background. We were engaged and about to get married. He was a big businessman, so he used to work abroad."
She then shared that her fiancé suddenly fell seriously ill after returning from a work trip. "He was once returning via flight, and when he landed, he had a big infection in his stomach. When he was taken to the hospital in an emergency, we found out that he had a huge abscess inside his stomach. It was the size of a melon, and he had to be operated on immediately or else it could burst," she said.
Pamela revealed her 2nd secret 🙌— Kitabi_kidda (@kitabi_kidda) July 29, 2026
She revealed her boyfriend who she is about to get married was cheating on her for 2 years 🥲#lockupp2 #lockupp pic.twitter.com/Zk5iBYdjy5
Pamala revealed that while she was taking care of him in the hospital, she came across a shocking truth. "Anyway, the operation was over, and we were by ourselves. Our families were in London, and so his phone was with me. After a few weeks, I got a call from a girl, and she revealed that she had been in a relationship with him for the last 2 years and was pregnant with his baby."
The revelation left Pamala devastated. However, despite the betrayal, she chose not to leave him immediately because of his medical condition. "I was very upset, and I thought of leaving, but how could I do that in such a condition, after 7-8 years with him? So I stayed back and took care of him for another month and a half. When he became healthy, I packed my bags and left without turning back," she shared.
Pamala also admitted that the incident changed her forever and made it difficult for her to trust anyone again. "My trust broke, and I never trusted anyone again. I had relationships again, but that trust never happened. I always question myself in case I get close to someone, if I should trust them or not," she said. Pamala did not reveal the identity of her former fiancé.
Pamala Serena rose to fame with Netflix India’s Desi Bling. Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, she later moved to Dubai in 2012 and made a name for herself in the beauty pageant world. She won the titles of Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022.
Meanwhile, Lock Upp 2 has become more intense ahead of its finale. The latest episodes saw former contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat return to the show after winning comeback tasks against Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar, respectively. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show is streaming on Netflix.