ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale Today: Finalists, Prize Money, Streaming Details And More Inside

Hyderabad: After weeks of fights, emotional moments, friendships, rivalries and difficult tasks, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is finally ready for its grand finale. The reality show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, will conclude tonight with five contestants still in the race for the trophy.

The finalists are Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat and Shilpa Shinde. They have all had very different journeys inside the Lock Upp house. Now, they will face the final challenges before one of them is declared the winner.

When and where to watch Lock Upp 2 finale?

The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 will stream on Netflix on Wednesday at 8 pm IST. The finale, also called the final redemption day, is expected to bring together the remaining contestants, former inmates, the hosts and a celebrity jury. The finalists will first take part in a final task. The challenge will decide which three contestants move ahead to the final stage. After this, they will face questions from a jury comprising celebrities and journalists.

The jury will question the finalists about their choices, relationships and gameplay during their time in the house. Their answers and overall journey will play an important role before the winner is announced.

Who are the five Lock Upp 2 finalists?

Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde have made it to the top five. Shreya has been one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. Her arguments with other housemates and her friendship with Shilpa Shinde have often become talking points. She has also built a strong fan base during the show.

Shivangi Joshi has had a different journey. She faced criticism at different points but also won support after standing up for herself during several arguments. Her place in the finale came after Harshad Chopda made a major sacrifice.