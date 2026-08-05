Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale Today: Finalists, Prize Money, Streaming Details And More Inside
Lock Upp 2 is set for its grand finale, with Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat and Shilpa Shinde competing.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 5, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: After weeks of fights, emotional moments, friendships, rivalries and difficult tasks, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is finally ready for its grand finale. The reality show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, will conclude tonight with five contestants still in the race for the trophy.
The finalists are Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat and Shilpa Shinde. They have all had very different journeys inside the Lock Upp house. Now, they will face the final challenges before one of them is declared the winner.
When and where to watch Lock Upp 2 finale?
The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 will stream on Netflix on Wednesday at 8 pm IST. The finale, also called the final redemption day, is expected to bring together the remaining contestants, former inmates, the hosts and a celebrity jury. The finalists will first take part in a final task. The challenge will decide which three contestants move ahead to the final stage. After this, they will face questions from a jury comprising celebrities and journalists.
The jury will question the finalists about their choices, relationships and gameplay during their time in the house. Their answers and overall journey will play an important role before the winner is announced.
New bawal in lockupp season 2— Lockupp2 (@LockuppTakk) July 4, 2026
Food shortage in show and #ramkapoor saying to quit the show. #lockupp2 #trending #grok#feed #fun
Follow - @LockuppTakk pic.twitter.com/xH8AvpQj6B
Who are the five Lock Upp 2 finalists?
Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde have made it to the top five. Shreya has been one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. Her arguments with other housemates and her friendship with Shilpa Shinde have often become talking points. She has also built a strong fan base during the show.
Shivangi Joshi has had a different journey. She faced criticism at different points but also won support after standing up for herself during several arguments. Her place in the finale came after Harshad Chopda made a major sacrifice.
Ram Kapoor has also been an important presence in the house. He opened up about difficult experiences from his childhood and connected with viewers through his emotional side.
Yogesh Rawat has managed to survive the pressure of the house and reach the final five. Shilpa Shinde, meanwhile, has brought her experience and strong personality to the competition and has remained one of the prominent contestants.
What happened to Harshad Chopda?
One of the biggest twists before the finale involved Harshad Chopda. He had secured his place as a finalist but chose to sacrifice his position so that Shivangi Joshi could enter the final stage. Harshad's decision shocked the other contestants. He later spoke about his journey outside the show and explained that viewers got to see a side of him that he had usually kept private.
During the show, he had opened up about painful experiences from his personal life, including the loss of a relationship and friendship and an incident of sexual harassment during his childhood. His revelations left Shivangi and Ram emotional. After Harshad's exit, the final race was left with the five contestants who are now fighting for the trophy.
What happened to the other contestants?
The final stages also saw the elimination of Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laali. Shreya secured her place after receiving support from the housemates, while Shivangi's entry came through Harshad's sacrifice. The finale week also featured contestants such as Laila and Akanksha Chamola, who were eliminated before the final five were confirmed. Former contestants are expected to return for special performances during the finale.
How much is the prize money?
The winner of Lock Upp Season 2 will take home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore along with the coveted trophy. The amount was announced at the beginning of the season when the 14 contestants entered the competition. The prize money has also become one of the talking points around the show, especially because it is significantly higher than the cash prize often offered on other popular reality shows.
Shreya or Shivangi: Who could win?
As the finale approaches, much of the social media discussion has centred around Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi. Both contestants have built strong fan bases, making the final result difficult to predict. There has even been speculation that Shreya could win the trophy. Producer Ektaa Kapoor was recently asked about the rumours. When a paparazzo asked her if Shreya was the winner, she responded, "Kyun agar Shivangi hogi toh problem hai kya?" She later made it clear that the winner was not in her hands.
What to expect from the grand finale?
The final episode promises tasks, questions, performances and plenty of drama. Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, Shiny Doshi and others are expected to be part of the jury. Former contestants including Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola will also return for special performances. The five finalists will also perform on stage before the winner is announced.