ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lock Upp 2: Apoorva Mukhija's Explosive Wildcard Entry Leaves Shivangi Joshi Emotional, Shreya Kalra Furious

The exchange soon turned personal. Referring to Shreya's viral Tyla concert controversy, Apoorva asked, "Same friends on whose shoulders you climb and dance?" Shreya defended herself by saying she at least had friends, while Apoorva insisted that the influencer had repeatedly tried to patch things up with her outside the show.

Her first major clash came during a meal when she locked horns with Shreya Kalra. The argument began after Apoorva took a dig at Shreya, who responded by saying that at least she had friends. Apoorva quickly hit back, claiming Shreya had once tried hard to become friends with her despite speaking against her in the past.

Hyderabad: Wildcard contestant Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has wasted no time making her presence felt in Lock Upp 2. Although she entered the reality show as a "Secret Informer" and not a regular contestant, Apoorva has already become one of the biggest talking points of the season with her bold remarks, shocking revelations and heated confrontations.

Apoorva also created a stir after meeting Shivangi Joshi. During their conversation, Harshad Chopda briefly joined in before leaving the room. As soon as he walked away, Apoorva playfully told Shivangi, "No, no, he is in love with you." Shivangi repeatedly denied the claim, explaining that she and Harshad have been close friends and co-stars for years. However, Apoorva continued teasing her, saying Harshad's feelings appeared obvious.

The conversation soon took a serious turn when Apoorva informed Shivangi about comments allegedly made by Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra behind her back. According to Apoorva, the discussion included Shivangi's past relationship with Kushal Tandon as well as remarks about her personal life. She accused the two contestants of "character-shaming" Shivangi and claimed they often spoke negatively about her. The revelations left Shivangi visibly emotional. She said it was wrong for anyone to discuss such personal matters on national television and expressed disappointment over the alleged comments.

Another conversation inside the house saw Apoorva narrate an old incident involving contestant Varun Yadav. When Varun described himself as an innocent person, Apoorva immediately interrupted him, saying, "Let me tell everyone who he really is." She recalled how Varun once visited her home with a group of friends, made themselves comfortable, and even asked her to serve them food and drinks.

According to Apoorva, she felt so uncomfortable that she invited fellow influencer Sufi Motiwala over because there were several boys at her house. She further claimed that Varun and his friends played the song Kajra Re and encouraged Sufi to dance. The story left the other contestants surprised, with Pamela Serena asking if the entire incident had really happened at Apoorva's home.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 has completed four weeks on Netflix and continues to witness shifting alliances, emotional confrontations and unexpected twists.