Oscars 2026: Red Carpet Moments, Highlights, Latest Updates From The 98th Academy Awards
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:15 AM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 5:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 98th Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Oscars is one of the biggest film award ceremonies in the world. This year's ceremony has already started with host Conan O'Brien opening the show with a fun monologue.
Before the awards are handed out, the red carpet becomes the center of attention. Celebrities arrive dressed in their best outfits and pose for photographers. Fans around the world closely watch these moments as stars show off glamorous looks and interact with the media.
The competition at this year's Oscars is also very interesting. Several strong films are nominated, making many categories difficult to predict. The Best Picture race, in particular, is expected to be very tight. As the ceremony continues, more stars are arriving at the venue and the excitement is building. Here are the latest updates from the red carpet and the ceremony.
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Oscars 2026: Frankenstein Wins Best Costume Design And Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein scored a major win at the 98th Academy Awards by taking home two Oscars as of now. The first one for Best Costume Design. Designer Kate Hawley won the award for her detailed and imaginative work on the film directed by Guillermo del Toro. The win continued for Frankenstein as it also claimed the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The award went to Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey for their impressive transformation work in the film. Their makeup and prosthetic designs helped create the film's haunting characters, including the iconic monster.
Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan Wins Best Supporting Actress for Weapons
Veteran actor Amy Madigan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Weapons. The film was directed by Zach Cregger and features Madigan in the role of the chilling and manipulative Aunt Gladys. Her performance as the film's villain was widely praised by critics and audiences. This marks Madigan's first Oscar win and her second nomination in a long and respected career in Hollywood.
Oscars 2026: The Girl Who Cried Pearls Takes the Award For Best Animated Short
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film was awarded to The Girl Who Cried Pearls. Directors Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski walked away with the trophy for their visually striking and emotional short film. The film explores themes of grief and resilience.
Oscars 2026: K-Pop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature
The Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 2026 Academy Awards went to K‑Pop Demon Hunters. Filmmakers Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L. M. Wong accepted the award on stage during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The film, which blends fantasy action with K-pop music culture, impressed both critics and audiences during awards season. While accepting the trophy, Kang delivered an emotional message and dedicated the win to "Koreans everywhere," drawing loud applause from the audience.
Hollywood Stars Begin Walking the Red Carpet
The red carpet at the Oscars 2026 is slowly filling up as more celebrities arrive at the Dolby Theatre. Some of the early arrivals included nominees Jessie Buckley and Rose Byrne. Both actors stopped to greet fans and photographers while showing off their stylish outfits.
Another big highlight of the red carpet was Emma Stone. She caught everyone's attention with a striking silver dress that shimmered under the bright lights. The actor paired the outfit with nude makeup and a peach-colored lip shade. Her short bob hairstyle completed the elegant look and made her stand out among the crowd.
Emma Stone is nominated for Best Actress this year for her performance in the film Bugonia. She is competing in the category alongside Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value.
Many other stars, including Timothee Chalamet, were also spotted arriving at the venue. The red carpet itself has been designed to look like a calm Zen garden with trees placed along the walkway. Designers said the theme was chosen to create a peaceful atmosphere for the evening.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Arrive in Style
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stylish entry at the Oscars 2026 along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The couple quickly became one of the most talked-about appearances on the red carpet. Fans and photographers gathered around them as they posed for pictures and greeted the media.
Priyanka wore a beautiful white gown that had a bridal-inspired design. The dress was elegant and simple but still very eye-catching. She completed the look with a sparkling diamond necklace and minimal makeup, which added a classy touch to her overall style. Nick Jonas also looked sharp in a brown suede suit that stood out from the usual black tuxedos seen at the event.
Priyanka's appearance at the Oscars is special this year because she is not only attending the ceremony but also presenting an award during the event. She had earlier shared the news on social media, confirming that she would be one of the presenters at the 2026 Academy Awards.