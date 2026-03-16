Oscars 2026: Red Carpet Moments, Highlights, Latest Updates From The 98th Academy Awards

Hollywood Stars Begin Walking the Red Carpet

The red carpet at the Oscars 2026 is slowly filling up as more celebrities arrive at the Dolby Theatre. Some of the early arrivals included nominees Jessie Buckley and Rose Byrne. Both actors stopped to greet fans and photographers while showing off their stylish outfits.

Another big highlight of the red carpet was Emma Stone. She caught everyone's attention with a striking silver dress that shimmered under the bright lights. The actor paired the outfit with nude makeup and a peach-colored lip shade. Her short bob hairstyle completed the elegant look and made her stand out among the crowd.

Emma Stone is nominated for Best Actress this year for her performance in the film Bugonia. She is competing in the category alongside Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value.

Many other stars, including Timothee Chalamet, were also spotted arriving at the venue. The red carpet itself has been designed to look like a calm Zen garden with trees placed along the walkway. Designers said the theme was chosen to create a peaceful atmosphere for the evening.