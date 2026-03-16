Oscars 2026 Winners (Updating Live)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:13 AM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 5:52 AM IST
It's that time of the year again! The 98th annual Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles. What is there to cheer for India this year? Priyanka Chopra Jonas being among the presenters and Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir's record double nomination in the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short categories.
The award gala tonight marks the final stop on Hollywood's monthslong awards season. While Sinners and One Battle After Another are frontrunners, the race for major categories is still too close to call after a long and unpredictable awards season.
Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners is leading with a record-breaking 16 nominations. Sinners gained momentum after winning the top prize at this month’s SAG’s Actor Awards where Michael B. Jordan bagged lead actor over Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet. The competition is stiff between the two actors. Other running for top honour in acting are Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).
For lead actress, Hamnet star Jessie Buckley has led for most of awards season, and she’s up against Emma Stone (Bugonia), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).
Conan O'Brien returns to hosts the ceremony for the second second consecutive year. Stay with us for the Oscars 2026 winners as they’re announced.
LIVE FEED
Costume Design
Frankenstein (Netflix) Kate Hawley (WINNER)
Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney) Deborah L. Scott
Hamnet (Focus Features) Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme (A24) Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ruth E. Carter
Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls (National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski (WINNER)
Butterfly (Sacrebleu Productions) Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
Forevergreen - Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
Retirement Plan - John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
The Three Sisters - (Polydont Films/Rymanco Ventures) Konstantin Bronzit
Animated Feature Film
Arco (Neon) Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman
Elio (Walt Disney) Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong (WINNER)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS) Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney) Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons (WINNER)
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Director
Hamnet - Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Best Picture
Bugonia
Banners: Element Pictures/Square Peg/CJ ENM in association with Pith/Fruit Tree Enterprises
Producers: Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen
F1
Bananers: Apple Original Films/Monolith Pictures/Jerry Bruckheimer/Plan B Entertainment/Dawn Apollo Films Producers: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer
Frankenstein
Banners: A Netflix/Double Dare You/Demilo Films/Bluegrass 7 Production
Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber
Hamnet
Banners: Hera Pictures/Neal Street/Amblin Entertainment in association with Book of Shadows
Producers: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes
Marty Supreme
Banners: A24/Central Group Production
Producers: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet
One Battle After Another
Banner: A Ghoulardi Film Company Production
Producers: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson
The Secret Agent
Banners: CinemaScópio/MK/Lemming Film/One Two Films
Producer: Emilie Lesclaux
Sentimental Value
Banners: A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures/MK/Lumen/Zentropa/ Komplizen Film/BBC Film
Producers: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Sinners
Banner: Proximity Media
Producers: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler
Train Dreams
Banners: Black Bear/Kamala Films
Producers: Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler