Oscars 2026 Winners (Updating Live)

Best Picture

Bugonia

Banners: Element Pictures/Square Peg/CJ ENM in association with Pith/Fruit Tree Enterprises

Producers: Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen

F1

Bananers: Apple Original Films/Monolith Pictures/Jerry Bruckheimer/Plan B Entertainment/Dawn Apollo Films Producers: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer

Frankenstein

Banners: A Netflix/Double Dare You/Demilo Films/Bluegrass 7 Production

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber

Hamnet

Banners: Hera Pictures/Neal Street/Amblin Entertainment in association with Book of Shadows

Producers: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes

Marty Supreme

Banners: A24/Central Group Production

Producers: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet

One Battle After Another

Banner: A Ghoulardi Film Company Production

Producers: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson

The Secret Agent

Banners: CinemaScópio/MK/Lemming Film/One Two Films

Producer: Emilie Lesclaux

Sentimental Value

Banners: A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures/MK/Lumen/Zentropa/ Komplizen Film/BBC Film

Producers: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners

Banner: Proximity Media

Producers: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler

Train Dreams

Banners: Black Bear/Kamala Films

Producers: Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler