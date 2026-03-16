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Oscars 2026 Winners (Updating Live)

Oscars 2026 winners live updates
Oscars 2026 Winners (Photo: Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:13 AM IST

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Updated : March 16, 2026 at 5:52 AM IST

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It's that time of the year again! The 98th annual Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles. What is there to cheer for India this year? Priyanka Chopra Jonas being among the presenters and Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir's record double nomination in the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short categories.

The award gala tonight marks the final stop on Hollywood's monthslong awards season. While Sinners and One Battle After Another are frontrunners, the race for major categories is still too close to call after a long and unpredictable awards season.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners is leading with a record-breaking 16 nominations. Sinners gained momentum after winning the top prize at this month’s SAG’s Actor Awards where Michael B. Jordan bagged lead actor over Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet. The competition is stiff between the two actors. Other running for top honour in acting are Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

For lead actress, Hamnet star Jessie Buckley has led for most of awards season, and she’s up against Emma Stone (Bugonia), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value).

Conan O'Brien returns to hosts the ceremony for the second second consecutive year. Stay with us for the Oscars 2026 winners as they’re announced.

LIVE FEED

5:50 AM, 16 Mar 2026 (IST)

Costume Design

Frankenstein (Netflix) Kate Hawley (WINNER)

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney) Deborah L. Scott

Hamnet (Focus Features) Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme (A24) Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ruth E. Carter

5:47 AM, 16 Mar 2026 (IST)

Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski (WINNER)

Butterfly (Sacrebleu Productions) Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen - Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Retirement Plan - John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters - (Polydont Films/Rymanco Ventures) Konstantin Bronzit

5:45 AM, 16 Mar 2026 (IST)

Animated Feature Film

Arco (Neon) Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman

Elio (Walt Disney) Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong (WINNER)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS) Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney) Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino

5:41 AM, 16 Mar 2026 (IST)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons (WINNER)

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

5:38 AM, 16 Mar 2026 (IST)

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

5:35 AM, 16 Mar 2026 (IST)

Best Director

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

5:28 AM, 16 Mar 2026 (IST)

Best Picture

Bugonia

Banners: Element Pictures/Square Peg/CJ ENM in association with Pith/Fruit Tree Enterprises

Producers: Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen

F1

Bananers: Apple Original Films/Monolith Pictures/Jerry Bruckheimer/Plan B Entertainment/Dawn Apollo Films Producers: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer

Frankenstein

Banners: A Netflix/Double Dare You/Demilo Films/Bluegrass 7 Production

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber

Hamnet

Banners: Hera Pictures/Neal Street/Amblin Entertainment in association with Book of Shadows

Producers: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes

Marty Supreme

Banners: A24/Central Group Production

Producers: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet

One Battle After Another

Banner: A Ghoulardi Film Company Production

Producers: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson

The Secret Agent

Banners: CinemaScópio/MK/Lemming Film/One Two Films

Producer: Emilie Lesclaux

Sentimental Value

Banners: A Mer Film/Eye Eye Pictures/MK/Lumen/Zentropa/ Komplizen Film/BBC Film

Producers: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners

Banner: Proximity Media

Producers: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler

Train Dreams

Banners: Black Bear/Kamala Films

Producers: Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler

Last Updated : March 16, 2026 at 5:52 AM IST

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OSCARS 2026 WINNERS
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OSCARS 2026 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST
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