LIVE | Asha Bhosle Last Rites: Celebs Pay Tribute As Legendary Singer Accorded State Funeral
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST|
Updated : April 13, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, leaving the music world in deep shock. Known for her unmatched versatility, she recorded thousands of songs across languages and decades. Her voice defined generations of Hindi film music and influenced countless singers. Many called her passing "the end of an era" in Indian music.
Asha Bhosle's professional journey spanned over seven decades. She was known for iconic songs like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mera Kuchh Saaman, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne. From classical and ghazals to cabaret and pop, she constantly reinvented herself. Her career made her one of the most celebrated and influential voices in Indian music history.
Her mortal remains were placed at her Mumbai residence for public homage. Fans, celebrities, and political leaders gathered to pay their final respects. Her last rites are scheduled to be held with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
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Final Goodbye: Tricolour Tribute To Asha Bhosle
Draped in the Tricolour, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains were placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai. The ceremony reflected the nation's gratitude for her immense contribution. Family members, officials, celebrities and fans gathered in silence. The atmosphere remained somber as prayers were offered before the state-honour funeral.