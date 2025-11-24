Dharmendra Cremated In Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan And Others Pay Last Respects

Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise

After PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed grief over the death of actor Dharmendra. He wrote a long post on X in Hindi, which can loosely be translated as, "The demise of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreparable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he created his indelible identity in the film industry."

"Dharmendra ji was one of those select actors whose every character he touched came alive, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will always remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.