Dharmendra Cremated In Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan And Others Pay Last Respects
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
The He-Man of Hindi cinema, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai on Monday, November 24. Sources close to IANS confirmed the news of Dharmendra's demise. The actor had returned home after a few days of hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital.
His demise has brought deep sorrow to the movie world and fans around the country. Dharmendra has been a significant part of Indian cinema for over sixty years. Dharmendra's Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan reached Vile Parle crematorium with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.
LIVE FEED
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Arrive Together At Crematorium To Pay Last Respects
Bollywood actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived together at the crematorium to pay their last respects to veteran actor Dharmendra. They were papped arriving in a black Range Rover car.
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Home Minister Amit Shah Mourns Veteran Actor's Demise
After PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah has also expressed grief over the death of actor Dharmendra. He wrote a long post on X in Hindi, which can loosely be translated as, "The demise of Dharmendra ji, who touched the hearts of every citizen for six decades with his finest acting, is an irreparable loss for the Indian film world. Coming from an ordinary family, he created his indelible identity in the film industry."
"Dharmendra ji was one of those select actors whose every character he touched came alive, and through this very art, he won the hearts of millions of viewers across all age groups. Through his acting, he will always remain among us. May God grant a place at His sacred feet to the noble soul and bestow strength upon his family and admirers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Hema Malini Leaves Crematorium After Paying Her Last Respects
Hema Malini was seen leaving the Vile Parle crematorium after Dharmendra's funeral. The Baghban actor, seen with teary eyes, folded her hands in front of the paparazzi while departing from the venue. Her daughter, actor Esha Deol, was also with her.
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute In Heartfelt Post
President Droupadi Murmu took to her X handle to pay her respects to Dharmendra and wrote, "The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: PM Modi Pays Heartfelt Tribute To The Bollywood Veteran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dharmendra. On X, PM Modi wrote, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Kareena Kapoor Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor In Heartfelt Posts
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story to share two throwback pictures of Dharmendra with Raj Kapoor. In one of her Stories, she wrote, "Forever in power (followed by a red heart emoji)." Ananya Panday and Karan Johar, among others, also remembered Dharmendra through moving posts.
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Salman Khan Arrives At Crematorium To Pay His Last Respects
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reached the crematorium to pay his last respects to the legendary actor Dharmendra. Salman was among several prominent Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, who visited Dharmendra both at the hospital during his recent illness and at the funeral for his final rites.
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Salim Khan Visits Veteran Actor For Final Rites
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was among the celebrities who attended Dharmendra's funeral to pay his final respects at the Vile Parle crematorium.
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Aamir Khan Reaches Crematorium
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was among the first to arrive at the Vile Parle crematorium to pay his last respects to Dharmendra. He was also among the first to visit the veteran actor at Breach Candy Hospital when Dharmendra was admitted for treatment.
Dharmendra Passes Away Live Update: Karan Johar Pays Moving Tribute To The Veteran Actor
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to mourn Dharmendra's demise and wrote a moving tribute. Karan wrote, "It is the end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema."