72nd National Film Awards Live Updates: Yami Gautam Says National Award Win 'Biggest Validation For Any Artiste'

Mammootty Reflects On Long Journey, Promises To Work Harder for Fans

Screen icon Mammootty, who is sharing the Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan (for Chandu Champion), expressed his gratitude for receiving his fourth National Award. Reflecting on the recognition, he noted that it serves as an inspiration to every performer. "It has been a long journey with a lot of people behind me... my directors, writers, co-actors, producers, and the people who appreciate my work. I am very happy that I could entertain them for such a long time and hope to continue doing so," he stated. Promising to keep working hard, he added, "I choose the script rather than the role. I do not do much preparation; on the first day of the shoot, something just happens."