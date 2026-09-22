72nd National Film Awards Live Updates: Yami Gautam Says National Award Win 'Biggest Validation For Any Artiste'
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
The 72nd National Film Awards, celebrating excellence in Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films, and writing on cinema, are currently underway in Kevadia, Gujarat.
This year marks a significant shift as the event is being held outside of New Delhi for the first time, moving from its traditional venue at Vigyan Bhawan. Breaking a decades-long tradition, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plans to host future editions in various states, emphasising the theme of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India).
While the ceremony will begin shortly where President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards for outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024 recipients and honorees have already begun arriving on the red carpet. The winners were previously announced on July 18, 2026, by the chairpersons of the three juries.
National Film Award Structure:
The National Film Awards are organised into three primary sections, alongside one lifetime honour:
- Feature Films: Full-length films across 26 categories (including special mentions). Awards include Swarna Kamal and Rajat Kamal, with cash prizes of Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 respectively.
- Non-Feature Films: Documentaries, short films, animation, and allied forms across 16 categories (including special mentions), awarded with Swarna Kamal and Rajat Kamal.
- Best Writing on Cinema: Honours the best book and best film critic.
- Dadasaheb Phalke Award: The highest honour in Indian cinema, awarded for lifetime achievement.
Winners In Major Categories:
- Best Feature Film: Article 370 (Hindi)
- Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (Tamil)
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu)
- Best Debut Film of a Director: Randeep Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi)
- Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Anant Nag (Veteran Actor)
- Best Actor (Shared): Mammootty for Bramayugam (Malayalam) and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion (Hindi)
- Best Actress: Yami Gautam for Article 370 (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra for Bhakshak
- Best Supporting Actress (Shared): Ropashree Varkady for Mithya and Sachana
LIVE FEED
Yami Gautam Says National Award Win 'Biggest Validation For Any Artiste'
Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband, Aditya Dhar, arrived on the red carpet twinning in black for the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony. Aditya expressed his hope to return to the ceremony next year with his film Dhurandhar. However, he emphasised that today's event is all about Article 370, for which Yami won the National Film Award for Best Actress. Speaking on the red carpet about receiving her first National Award, Yami shared that it feels great to receive "the biggest validation for any artiste in the country." In addition to her win, Article 370 was named the Best Feature Film.
GV Prakash Kumar Reflects On Biggest Challange He Faced During Amaran
"I am very honoured to be here to receive my third National Award," he stated on the red carpet. Reflecting on his award-winning work, he noted: "The biggest challenge was balancing patriotism, war, and an underlying love story. The tension shouldn't be lost, and neither should the love."
Mammootty Reflects On Long Journey, Promises To Work Harder for Fans
Screen icon Mammootty, who is sharing the Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan (for Chandu Champion), expressed his gratitude for receiving his fourth National Award. Reflecting on the recognition, he noted that it serves as an inspiration to every performer. "It has been a long journey with a lot of people behind me... my directors, writers, co-actors, producers, and the people who appreciate my work. I am very happy that I could entertain them for such a long time and hope to continue doing so," he stated. Promising to keep working hard, he added, "I choose the script rather than the role. I do not do much preparation; on the first day of the shoot, something just happens."
Sanjay Mishra Says National Award Win 'Huge Honuor For Any Actor'
Versatile actor Sanjay Mishra, who will be receiving the Best Supporting Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his role in Bhakshak, stated that the recognition is a "huge honour for any actor." Speaking about the award ceremony being held in Gujarat, he shared, "So many great things are happening."
Randeep Hooda Says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Important Story To Tell
Randeep Hooda arrived on the red carpet looking charming as always. He will be receiving the award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Hooda mentioned that it was important to make Swatantrya Veer Savarkar because he feels people should know about Veer Savarkar's contribution to India's freedom fight.