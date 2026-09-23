23-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: President Murmu Urges Actors To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST
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Amid Pan Masala Ad Row, President Murmu Urges Film Stars To Reject Harmful Product Endorsements
At the 72nd National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu urged popular film artists to avoid endorsing products harmful to health, stressing their influence on millions, particularly young people. Her remarks came amid ongoing scrutiny of celebrity endorsements of elaichi brands linked to surrogate pan masala advertising. Murmu said a "true star" spreads light, not darkness, while also highlighting the need to support workers and smaller artists in the film industry.
Nani Requests Telangana CM For Permission To Watch The Paradise Premiere With Masses At RTC X Roads
Nani has requested Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and police officials to permit him to watch the September 23 premiere of his film The Paradise with audiences at a theatre on Hyderabad's RTC X Roads. The actor said watching films with the masses holds a special place for him and assured authorities that all safety protocols would be followed. Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise releases on September 24.