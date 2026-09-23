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23-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: President Murmu Urges Actors To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements

23 September 2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates
23 September 2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates (Photo: ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST

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Updated : September 23, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST

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7:18 AM, 23 Sep 2026 (IST)

Amid Pan Masala Ad Row, President Murmu Urges Film Stars To Reject Harmful Product Endorsements

At the 72nd National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, President Droupadi Murmu urged popular film artists to avoid endorsing products harmful to health, stressing their influence on millions, particularly young people. Her remarks came amid ongoing scrutiny of celebrity endorsements of elaichi brands linked to surrogate pan masala advertising. Murmu said a "true star" spreads light, not darkness, while also highlighting the need to support workers and smaller artists in the film industry.

6:58 AM, 23 Sep 2026 (IST)

Nani Requests Telangana CM For Permission To Watch The Paradise Premiere With Masses At RTC X Roads

Nani has requested Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and police officials to permit him to watch the September 23 premiere of his film The Paradise with audiences at a theatre on Hyderabad's RTC X Roads. The actor said watching films with the masses holds a special place for him and assured authorities that all safety protocols would be followed. Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise releases on September 24.

Last Updated : September 23, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST

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