23-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: President Murmu Urges Actors To Avoid Harmful Product Endorsements

Nani Requests Telangana CM For Permission To Watch The Paradise Premiere With Masses At RTC X Roads

Nani has requested Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and police officials to permit him to watch the September 23 premiere of his film The Paradise with audiences at a theatre on Hyderabad's RTC X Roads. The actor said watching films with the masses holds a special place for him and assured authorities that all safety protocols would be followed. Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise releases on September 24.