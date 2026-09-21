21-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Karan Johar Praises Yeh Prem Mol Liya Title Track, Says 'Can't Wait' For Film

Karan Johar 'Can't Wait' For Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Predicts 'Box Office MAGIC'

Karan Johar has praised the title track of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calling it a lovely song and expressing excitement about Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen. Sharing his reaction on Instagram, the filmmaker said Barjatya's heartfelt storytelling and conviction could lead to "box office MAGIC and love." He also praised the director's signature style and admitted he "CAN'T WAIT" for the film. The title track, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, centres on the wedding celebrations of the lead characters.