21-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Karan Johar Praises Yeh Prem Mol Liya Title Track, Says 'Can't Wait' For Film
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
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Karan Johar 'Can't Wait' For Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Predicts 'Box Office MAGIC'
Karan Johar has praised the title track of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calling it a lovely song and expressing excitement about Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen. Sharing his reaction on Instagram, the filmmaker said Barjatya's heartfelt storytelling and conviction could lead to "box office MAGIC and love." He also praised the director's signature style and admitted he "CAN'T WAIT" for the film. The title track, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, centres on the wedding celebrations of the lead characters.
Mysaa Teaser Out: Rashmika Mandanna Takes on Underwater Action in Rawindra Pulle's Directorial Debut
The teaser of Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mysaa has been unveiled, introducing the actress in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar. Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the pan-India film follows Rashmika as a fearless Gond tribal woman who takes on several challenges. The teaser features her riding bikes, performing underwater action and wielding a sickle in an intense sequence. The film also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh and Samuthirakani, among others. With action choreography by Andy Long, Mysaa is set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, in five languages.