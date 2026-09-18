18-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools In Support Of PM Modi's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pledge To Revamp 20 Mumbai Schools As Birthday Gift To PM Modi

Alia Bhatt wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and announced that she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, will support the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan by pledging to refurbish 20 Mumbai schools. The initiative, undertaken in coordination with recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), aims to create better-equipped learning spaces for children. The announcement came as several Bollywood celebrities extended their birthday wishes to PM Modi.