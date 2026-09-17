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17-09-2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna's MS Subbulakshmi Biopic Titled M.S - A Legacy On Screen

17 September 2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates
17 September 2026 Entertainment News Today Live Updates (Photo: ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:20 AM IST

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Rashmika Mandanna will portray legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi in her upcoming biopic, titled M.S - A Legacy On Screen. The film was launched on Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary, with veteran actor Kamal Haasan giving the first clap. Rashmika, Kamal Haasan and producer Allu Aravind attended the event. Expressing gratitude for the role, Rashmika spoke about the divine power of Subbulakshmi's voice and promised to give her best to the portrayal. "Amma, you chose me to be a small part of your life - for that, I am always grateful," she said.

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