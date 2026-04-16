ETV Bharat / entertainment

Little House On The Prairie Renewed For Season 2 Before Release: All About The 19th-Century Family Drama For Modern Audiences

Streaming platform Netflix has placed an early bet on its upcoming family drama Little House on the Prairie, renewing it for Season 2 even before Season 1 premieres on July 9. The series is based on the beloved books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, which have remained popular for nearly a century.

The early renewal highlights the platform’s strong confidence in the show, which aims to bring a classic American story to a modern audience with a fresh and emotional take.

Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine expressed gratitude for the support and the team behind the series. “I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” she said. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

According to Netflix, the show is designed as a hopeful family drama that also explores survival and life in the 19th-century American West. It follows the journey of the Ingalls family as they move across the frontier, facing both emotional and physical challenges while staying connected as a family.

Jinny Howe, head of scripted series for the US and Canada at Netflix, said the renewal reflects the strength of the storytelling. “We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut,” she said. “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on Season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come.”