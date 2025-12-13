ETV Bharat / entertainment

Two Superstars In One City: SRK Meets Messi In Kolkata

Hyderabad: Global football icon Lionel Messi and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were present in Kolkata on Saturday as part of the GOAT Tour India 2025. During the event, Messi unveiled a 70-foot iron statue of himself at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata.

The statue, depicting Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, has been described as the world's largest statue of the Argentine footballer. It was completed in 40 days and unveiled in the presence of West Bengal minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club president Sujit Bose. Messi gave his consent for the statue and participated in the unveiling virtually from the Salt Lake Stadium area.

Speaking to a news agency, Sujit Bose said Messi and his team were "happy" with the statue and had approved the installation. Messi returns to India after 14 years. His previous visit was in 2011, when he played an international friendly against Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium.

Messi arrived in Kolkata from Miami earlier in the day and was welcomed by large crowds of fans across the city. Fans gathered near the airport and along major routes to catch a glimpse of the FIFA World Cup-winning captain. The Argentine footballer is scheduled to attend several events in Kolkata before travelling to Hyderabad later on Saturday evening.