Two Superstars In One City: SRK Meets Messi In Kolkata

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : December 13, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST

Updated : December 13, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Global football icon Lionel Messi and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were present in Kolkata on Saturday as part of the GOAT Tour India 2025. During the event, Messi unveiled a 70-foot iron statue of himself at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata.

The statue, depicting Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, has been described as the world's largest statue of the Argentine footballer. It was completed in 40 days and unveiled in the presence of West Bengal minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club president Sujit Bose. Messi gave his consent for the statue and participated in the unveiling virtually from the Salt Lake Stadium area.

Speaking to a news agency, Sujit Bose said Messi and his team were "happy" with the statue and had approved the installation. Messi returns to India after 14 years. His previous visit was in 2011, when he played an international friendly against Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium.

Messi arrived in Kolkata from Miami earlier in the day and was welcomed by large crowds of fans across the city. Fans gathered near the airport and along major routes to catch a glimpse of the FIFA World Cup-winning captain. The Argentine footballer is scheduled to attend several events in Kolkata before travelling to Hyderabad later on Saturday evening.

The event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, who joined Messi ahead of the formal proceedings. The two were seen together as the event began.

Messi's schedule in Kolkata includes meetings with former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. His India tour will continue with visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi between December 13 and 15.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Kolkata airport late Friday night with his younger son AbRam. Videos shared on social media showed the actor waving to fans as he exited the airport. He was dressed in a black T-shirt, white trousers and a jacket, with a beanie cap.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed his attendance at the Kolkata event through a social media post, writing, "This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely 'Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium."

Lionel Messi is expected to leave Kolkata later on Saturday and travel to Hyderabad, where he will continue the next part of his three-day visit to different cities in India.

Last Updated : December 13, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST

