ETV Bharat / entertainment

Legendary Singer Asha Bhosale Hospitalised In Mumbai

Bhosale (92) is the sister of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was knwon as the Nightingale of India. Veteran playback singer Usha Mangeshkar, who is Asha Bhosale's younger sister, confirmed to ETV Bharat that she is responding well to treatment and that her condition remains stable.

Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosale has been hospitalised in the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai this evening. She is undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services section at the hospital, a member of her family confirmed.

Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosale in a post on X stated, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Bhosle is one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history. She is known for a career that has lasted more than eight decades and for lending her voice to songs in several Indian languages.

Over the years, she has recorded songs for films, private albums, and given live performances in India and abroad. Her contribution to music has earned her several honours and awards. The legendary singer has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was bestowed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

Her journey in music began in 1943 and she went on to become one of the most successful singers in Hindi and Marathi cinema. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the most-recorded artist in music history. She has worked with numerous musicians and lyricists, including late Naushad, late SD Burman, late RD Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Kalyanji-Anandji, AR Rahman.