ETV Bharat / entertainment

Legendary Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 95; Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Visionary'

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao ( Eenadu )

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and composer Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died on Saturday. He was 95. Family sources said that Rao passed away on Saturday (October 3) in Chennai due to age-related ailments.

Best known for films including Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369 and Mayuri, Rao had a career spanning more than six decades across several Indian languages. Rao was born on 21 September 1931 in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. He began his journey in cinema by working with veteran filmmaker KV Reddy. He worked on the classic Mayabazar, released in 1957, before moving on to direct films himself. Over the years, Rao directed more than 60 films and worked across different genres, including comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama. One of his well-known films was Mayuri, released in 1985 and based on the life of dancer Sudha Chandran. The film received several honours, including multiple Nandi Awards. Rao followed it with Pushpaka Vimana in 1987, a black comedy starring Kamal Haasan. The film was made without spoken dialogue and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. His association with Kamal Haasan also resulted in films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan. In Telugu cinema, Aditya 369 became one of Rao’s best-known films. The science-fiction film explored time travel at a time when the genre was still uncommon in Indian cinema. Tributes Pour In Actor Jr NTR remembered Rao for his films that continued to connect with audiences even years after their release.