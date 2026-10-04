Legendary Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 95; Celebrities Pay Tribute To 'Visionary'
Over the years, Rao directed more than 60 films and worked across different genres, including comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:17 AM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and composer Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died on Saturday. He was 95. Family sources said that Rao passed away on Saturday (October 3) in Chennai due to age-related ailments.
Best known for films including Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369 and Mayuri, Rao had a career spanning more than six decades across several Indian languages.
Rao was born on 21 September 1931 in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. He began his journey in cinema by working with veteran filmmaker KV Reddy. He worked on the classic Mayabazar, released in 1957, before moving on to direct films himself.
Over the years, Rao directed more than 60 films and worked across different genres, including comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama. One of his well-known films was Mayuri, released in 1985 and based on the life of dancer Sudha Chandran. The film received several honours, including multiple Nandi Awards.
Rao followed it with Pushpaka Vimana in 1987, a black comedy starring Kamal Haasan. The film was made without spoken dialogue and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
His association with Kamal Haasan also resulted in films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan. In Telugu cinema, Aditya 369 became one of Rao’s best-known films. The science-fiction film explored time travel at a time when the genre was still uncommon in Indian cinema.
Tributes Pour In
Actor Jr NTR remembered Rao for his films that continued to connect with audiences even years after their release.
Sharing his condolences, he wrote on X, “The news of the passing of Sri Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is deeply heartbreaking...He was a visionary who thought far ahead of his time and created films that continue to feel fresh and relevant even as generations change. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti,” the actor said.
సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు గారు ఇక లేరన్న వార్త ఎంతో బాధాకరం. ఆదిత్య 369, పుష్పక విమానం, మయూరి… కాలానికి ముందే ఆలోచించి, తరాలు మారినా కొత్తగా అనిపించే సినిమాలు అందించిన దార్శనికుడు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026
ఓం శాంతి 🙏
Actor Chiranjeevi called Rao a "true visionary" and said his films "will continue to speak to generations".
In his post on X, the actor said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu. A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense respect and affection. His recent film ‘Sing Geetham’ was a beautiful testament to his undying passion for storytelling. At heart, he remained forever young, curious and eager to create. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We will miss you, Singeetam garu. Your films will continue to speak to generations."
Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker ‘Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’ garu.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 4, 2026
A true visionary, his imagination and courage to explore new ideas gave Indian cinema some of its most unforgettable films. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered with immense…
Filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla, in his post on X, said that with Rao's passing, a "legend has left us".
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Legendary Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Garu. His imagination, innovation, and passion for storytelling created a body of work that will remain timeless. I can never forget those days and the conversations we shared during Anandam, while Akasa Veedhilo was being shot in parallel at RFC. His blessings and those beautiful memories will forever remain close to my heart. He dedicated his life to cinema and continued to pursue his passion for storytelling till the very end. Though he may no longer be with us, his stories, his vision, and his unforgettable films will continue to live on in our hearts forever. Om Shanti," Vaitla said.
A LEGEND HAS LEFT US. 💔— Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) October 4, 2026
Deeply saddened by the passing of Legendary Filmmaker #SingeethamSrinivasaRao Garu.
His imagination, innovation, and passion for storytelling created a body of work that will remain timeless. I can never forget those days and the conversations we shared… pic.twitter.com/iAlxhHNb9U
Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the deceased filmmaker and remembered his friendship with him.
దశాబ్దాల తెలుగు సినిమా చరిత్రకు ప్రత్యక్ష సాక్షిగా నిలిచిన దర్శక దిగ్గజం శ్రీ సింగీతం శ్రీనివాసరావు గారు పరమపదించారని తెలిసి ఎంతో విచారించాను. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులను ఫోన్ ద్వారా పరామర్శించి, నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని వ్యక్తం చేశాను. నాకు వ్యక్తిగతంగా ఆత్మీయులైన శ్రీ సింగీతం గారు… pic.twitter.com/Kj0upBTCbe— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) October 4, 2026
"Not merely as a film director, but as a cinematic laboratory, his career serves as an inspiration to the youth," Naidu said on X.