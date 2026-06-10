RIP Iyakkunar Imayam: Legendary Tamil Director Bharathiraja Passes Away
Bharathiraja got his directorial break in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile which became milestone not just for him but in careers of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
Chennai: Renowned Tamil film director and actor Bharathiraja passed away here on Wednesday morning due to ill health. He had earlier been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MGM Hospital about six months ago after suffering from age-related ailments and a severe lung infection. After recovering, doctors advised him to take rest at home. He passed away at his residence in Neelankarai, here. He was 84 years old.
Bharathiraja was born on July 17, 1941, in Theni-Allinagaram to Maya Thevar and Karuthamma. His birth name was Chinnasamy. He was fondly addressed as "Iyakkunar Imayam," which roughly translates as "peak of directors".
During his school days, he showed keen interest in literature, elocution competitions and stage plays. He later worked as a health inspector in his hometown for a short period. Driven by his passion for cinema, Bharathiraja moved to Chennai, where he faced several struggles while trying to enter the film industry.
During that period, he worked in stage plays and at a petrol bunk to support his livelihood. His perseverance helped him secure an opportunity to work as an assistant director under filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal.
Bharathiraja got his directorial break in 1977 with the film 16 Vayathinile. He proved his talent through the very first film itself. At a time when most films were shot inside studios, Bharathiraja took cinema to real village locations and impressed audiences with his realistic storytelling. The film became an important milestone not only in Bharathiraja's career but also in the careers of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.
The filmmaker went on to direct more than 40 films during a career spanning five decades. Through his movies, he highlighted social issues while blending them with commercial storytelling. Apart from directing, he also acted in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Thiruchitrambalam, Eeswaran, Rocky, Namma Veettu Pillai, Pandiya Naadu, Meendum Oru Mariyadhai, Annakodi and Rettaisuzhi.