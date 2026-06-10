ETV Bharat / entertainment

RIP Iyakkunar Imayam: Legendary Tamil Director Bharathiraja Passes Away

Chennai: Renowned Tamil film director and actor Bharathiraja passed away here on Wednesday morning due to ill health. He had earlier been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MGM Hospital about six months ago after suffering from age-related ailments and a severe lung infection. After recovering, doctors advised him to take rest at home. He passed away at his residence in Neelankarai, here. He was 84 years old.

Bharathiraja was born on July 17, 1941, in Theni-Allinagaram to Maya Thevar and Karuthamma. His birth name was Chinnasamy. He was fondly addressed as "Iyakkunar Imayam," which roughly translates as "peak of directors".

During his school days, he showed keen interest in literature, elocution competitions and stage plays. He later worked as a health inspector in his hometown for a short period. Driven by his passion for cinema, Bharathiraja moved to Chennai, where he faced several struggles while trying to enter the film industry.