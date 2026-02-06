Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Why The Legendary Singer Didn't Want To Be Born A Girl Again
On Lata Mangeshkar's death anniversary, we revisit the singer's views on reincarnation and why she once said she wished to be reborn as a boy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Today marks the death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, one of the most respected voices in India. Born as Hema Mangeshkar on September 28, 1929, she became a major figure in Indian music at a very young age. Her prominence only grew with time with the legendary singer delivering hits after hits all through her career spanning over five decades. Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.
On this occasion, an old interview of the singer is being widely shared again. In the interview, Mangeshkar spoke about rebirth and made a statement that surprised many people. She said she did not want to be born again. She also said that if she had to be reborn, she would prefer to be born as a boy, not a girl.
Talking about her belief in reincarnation, she said, "We are Hindus and we believe in reincarnation. If reincarnation really exists, then I hope I am not born again. And if God does give me another life, let it be in India, in Maharashtra, in a small house. And let me be born as a boy."
Many fans found this statement unexpected as Mangeshkar had achieved great success and was respected across generations. However, her words suggested that her life was not as easy as it appeared from the outside.
In another interview with poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, she shared similar thoughts. Mangeshkar said she did not wish to be reborn as herself. "Agar janam mile bhi, toh main Lata Mangeshkar banna nahi chahungi," she said. When Akhtar asked her the reason, she replied that only she knew the difficulties she had faced in her life.
Mangeshkar never spoke openly about her struggles in detail. Still, it is known that she faced many challenges from a young age. After her father passed away, she had to support her family while she was still very young. She worked for decades in a male-dominated music industry and lived a strict and disciplined life. She never married and focused entirely on her work and family responsibilities.
Despite the hardships, her contribution to Indian music was immense. She sang in several Indian languages and received many national honours, including the Bharat Ratna and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On her death anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar is remembered not just for her songs, but also for the life she lived behind the spotlight.
