Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Why The Legendary Singer Didn't Want To Be Born A Girl Again

Hyderabad: Today marks the death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, one of the most respected voices in India. Born as Hema Mangeshkar on September 28, 1929, she became a major figure in Indian music at a very young age. Her prominence only grew with time with the legendary singer delivering hits after hits all through her career spanning over five decades. Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.

On this occasion, an old interview of the singer is being widely shared again. In the interview, Mangeshkar spoke about rebirth and made a statement that surprised many people. She said she did not want to be born again. She also said that if she had to be reborn, she would prefer to be born as a boy, not a girl.

Talking about her belief in reincarnation, she said, "We are Hindus and we believe in reincarnation. If reincarnation really exists, then I hope I am not born again. And if God does give me another life, let it be in India, in Maharashtra, in a small house. And let me be born as a boy."