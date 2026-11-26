ETV Bharat / entertainment

Larissa Bonesi Wants Aryan Khan To Direct Her Someday, Calls The Khans 'Family'

Larissa Bonesi Wants Aryan Khan To Direct Her Someday ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi has a special bond with the Khan family, and she would not mind adding a professional collaboration with Aryan Khan to that equation. The actress, who has often been linked to Shah Rukh Khan's son, has now opened up about their friendship, her admiration for the family and why she would love to be directed by Aryan someday.

In a recent interaction with a news daily, Larissa spoke about her equation with Aryan and the Khan family as she arrived for the showcase of Sternhagen Germany's latest collection at Ajio Luxe Wk-nd in Mumbai. Describing the family as an important part of her life, she said their support and friendship mean a lot to her. "The Khans are like family. When you admire people for what they have achieved in life, have respect for them, and how they are as human beings, you kind of feel that they are family. Their support means a lot. Friendship is everything, and it is something that goes a long way," she said.

Larissa Bonesi wants Aryan Khan to direct her Larissa also had plenty of praise for Aryan, who made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Calling him intelligent and determined, she said he is focused on building a career on his own terms despite the privileges he comes with. "Aryan is a great person. He is intelligent and determined. Sometimes people say, 'But he has everything.' However, he doesn't care about that. He is fighting for what he wants, he is fighting for his future and for the things he believes in. He will get there because he is a very determined guy," she said to the newswire. The actress revealed that she had visited the sets of his show once and came away impressed. In fact, she would love to work with him in the future, this time with Aryan calling the shots behind the camera. "I went to the set once, and I would love to be directed by him. I think everyone would want to be directed by someone like him who is so good at what he does," she added. Her admiration also extends to Aryan's father, Shah Rukh Khan. Larissa called the superstar a legend and said there is much to learn from the way he has built his career. "He is the King. He is a legend, and he is going to be number one forever," she said. Larissa Bonesi on her Bollywood journey and love for India