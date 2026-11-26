Larissa Bonesi Wants Aryan Khan To Direct Her Someday, Calls The Khans 'Family'
Larissa Bonesi praises Aryan Khan's determination, opens up about her bond with the Khan family and reveals why she hopes he directs her someday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi has a special bond with the Khan family, and she would not mind adding a professional collaboration with Aryan Khan to that equation. The actress, who has often been linked to Shah Rukh Khan's son, has now opened up about their friendship, her admiration for the family and why she would love to be directed by Aryan someday.
In a recent interaction with a news daily, Larissa spoke about her equation with Aryan and the Khan family as she arrived for the showcase of Sternhagen Germany's latest collection at Ajio Luxe Wk-nd in Mumbai. Describing the family as an important part of her life, she said their support and friendship mean a lot to her. "The Khans are like family. When you admire people for what they have achieved in life, have respect for them, and how they are as human beings, you kind of feel that they are family. Their support means a lot. Friendship is everything, and it is something that goes a long way," she said.
Larissa Bonesi wants Aryan Khan to direct her
Larissa also had plenty of praise for Aryan, who made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Calling him intelligent and determined, she said he is focused on building a career on his own terms despite the privileges he comes with. "Aryan is a great person. He is intelligent and determined. Sometimes people say, 'But he has everything.' However, he doesn't care about that. He is fighting for what he wants, he is fighting for his future and for the things he believes in. He will get there because he is a very determined guy," she said to the newswire.
The actress revealed that she had visited the sets of his show once and came away impressed. In fact, she would love to work with him in the future, this time with Aryan calling the shots behind the camera. "I went to the set once, and I would love to be directed by him. I think everyone would want to be directed by someone like him who is so good at what he does," she added.
Her admiration also extends to Aryan's father, Shah Rukh Khan. Larissa called the superstar a legend and said there is much to learn from the way he has built his career. "He is the King. He is a legend, and he is going to be number one forever," she said.
Larissa Bonesi on her Bollywood journey and love for India
While her friendship with the Khan family has often attracted attention, Larissa says her support system in Mumbai goes beyond one circle of people. Having moved to India 16 years ago for work, she has gradually built a life here and now considers the country her home. "What brought me to India was work, but what made me stay back were the people. I can't see myself anywhere else. Every time I go back to Brazil, I want to come back to Mumbai," she said.
The actress also admitted that finding her footing in the Hindi film industry as someone from another country was not always easy. She believes the journey comes with its share of ups and downs, but adapting to the circumstances and connecting with people helped her feel accepted. Interestingly, learning Hindi was also an experience she approached differently. Rather than joining a language class, Larissa picked up the language through everyday conversations, particularly with auto-rickshaw drivers.
"When I started learning Hindi, I didn't want to learn it in a class, I wanted to learn it from people who I interacted with daily. So, I learnt it by speaking to rickshawalas! My Hindi has that influence," she laughed. She added that she can now deliver dialogues in both Hindi and Telugu and speaks six languages.
Larissa Bonesi is excited about her next film
On the professional front, Larissa is looking forward to 1920: Cold Winter. A horror enthusiast, she said the film offers the kind of role she had been waiting to take on. She has watched the entire 1920 franchise and admitted that the films genuinely scared her. "I am doing a horror film, and I am very excited about it. 1920: Cold Winter was the kind of role I was looking for. Horror is something I love watching," she said.
Meanwhile, speculation about Larissa and Aryan's relationship has been doing the rounds since 2024, following their public appearances and social media interactions. However, neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.