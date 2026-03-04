ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai As Middle East Unrest Escalates, Urges Better Sense To Prevail

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who is currently in Dubai with her daughter and former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, on Wednesday said she is feeling “nervous” and “stressed out” due to the ongoing conflict and is hoping to return to Mumbai.

The actor said she had travelled to Dubai, which has been like a home to her for the past three years, for a brand-related commitment when the Israel-Iran war began. She recalled hearing explosions and seeing missiles being intercepted while she was at a studio.

“I can’t lie (been) stressful days. We are nervous, and it’s been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once,” the actor said in a video clip, admitting that the nervous energy compelled her to make it.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel, US military installations across the Gulf region, and the global business hub of Dubai.

She praised the UAE government and said they’re doing an “incredible” job and they are being “looked after” and “protected” regardless of nationality.

“…We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe,” Dutta said.