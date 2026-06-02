ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lalit Modi Finally Addresses 'Gold Digger' Claims Against Sushmita Sen, Says 'I Was Like A Kept Boyfriend'

Modi revealed that the couple eventually parted ways because of the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship. While Sen's work and life were based in India, Modi was living in London, making it difficult for them to continue the relationship. "It was just that the distances were too much for us," he said, adding that they continue to share a warm friendship. "She's still a very dear friend of mine."

Reflecting on their time together, Modi described Sushmita as one of the most important people in his life and said their relationship remains a cherished memory. "Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today, and she was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time," he said.

Hyderabad: Years after their relationship grabbed headlines, businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has come out strongly in support of actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Speaking during a recent podcast, Modi addressed the criticism Sen faced when their relationship became public in 2022 and firmly rejected the "gold digger" label that was attached to her by many on social media.

The businessman also praised Sen for the life she has built for herself, especially as a single mother raising her daughters. He said he admires her achievements and the way she has handled her personal and professional life over the years. However, the strongest part of the conversation came when Modi addressed the "gold digger" accusations that followed the announcement of their relationship.

According to him, the claims could not have been further from the truth. "Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself," he said. Modi stressed that Sen was financially independent long before they met and had built her success through her own hard work.

He even claimed that during their relationship, she often paid for their outings. "There wasn't a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for any thing. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend," he said. Calling her a "remarkable" and "self-made" woman, Modi insisted that money never played any role in their relationship. "She will never accept anything from anybody. When somebody says she was a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond," he added.

Their romance first became public in July 2022 when Modi shared photos from their vacation and referred to Sen as his partner. The announcement instantly went viral, leading to widespread discussion online. Although the relationship eventually ended, Modi says he has no regrets. "We had a beautiful story. It's okay. I don't regret one minute," he said.

Interestingly, Sen had also addressed the controversy in the past. Responding to trolls, she made it clear that she was unaffected by the criticism and famously remarked that she preferred diamonds and bought them herself.