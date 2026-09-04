ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lagaan Actor Amin Hajee On Being 'Destroyed' By Film's Success: 'What Could I Have Done After That?'

Charlotte, who met Hajee during the making of Lagaan, also recalled those years. She said Hajee would often dismiss roles soon after hearing the narration. "After Lagaan, whenever a role came, he would say, 'This role is rubbish,' or 'That's no good,' and so on. So I told him, 'What are we going to do? You have to work. You have to take up some work.'"

Hajee said his wife, Charlotte Whitby-Coles, was frustrated with him for rejecting work after Lagaan. According to him, many of the roles offered to him were either insignificant or did not match the quality of the film he had just been part of. "She was angry with me because I wasn't signing any more work after Lagaan," he said.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, Hajee recalled how Lagaan raised the bar so high that the work he was offered afterwards never felt good enough. His decision to turn down roles also led to financial struggles and concern for his family.

Hyderabad: Actor and writer Amin Hajee has opened up about the difficult years that followed Lagaan. Hajee, who played Bagha in the Aamir Khan-starrer, said being part of the iconic film was both a blessing and a challenge.

'I was destroyed after Lagaan'

Hajee has previously described Lagaan as a film that "destroyed" him. He explained that the experience was so special that nothing that came later could match it. "To be honest, Lagaan was a unique script. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I was fortunate enough to get Lagaan, but whatever offers or narrations I received after that were zero compared to it. So I was destroyed after Lagaan, because I simply couldn't work after that. Actually, you can say that they gave me a Taj Mahal like Lagaan; they gave me an opportunity like Swades to write. They gave me a friend like Aamir Khan. What could I have done after that?"

The lack of regular work also affected him financially. Hajee recalled a time when he struggled to afford even nice clothes while trying to manage the expenses of life in a big city. "I didn't have money to buy a good shirt and pants. Upkeep in big cities is too much. You won't have enough money for household expenses, but you still want a big car. That's the kind of lifestyle you see in cities."

'There is a lot of pressure on men'

Hajee later worked with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on projects including Haunted 3D and 1920: The Evil Returns. He said he was earning well during that period but eventually chose to leave and focus on his own story. "When I was writing with Vikram Bhatt, I was earning well. I did quite a lot of work with him. I am a husband, and my culture tells me that I have to earn. There is a lot of pressure on men, actually. I am a failure as a man because I never really had money. I was never able to earn consistently. I have seen some very difficult days," he quipped.

Hajee spent eight years developing Koi Jaane Na, which marked his directorial debut in 2021. During that journey, he once told Charlotte that leaving Vikram Bhatt's work might have been a mistake: "I had written my own story, Koi Jaane Na. I spent eight years making it. One day, I told her, 'I made a mistake by leaving Vikram's work. We don't even have money right now.'"

Charlotte, however, encouraged him to keep going, saying, "Don't worry about how much we have or don't have. We are managing with whatever we have. You work. You have to fulfil your dream, so focus on that." Hajee said Charlotte never allowed him to carry the burden alone: "Charlotte stood by me like a rock, through the bad times and the good times."

Amin Hajee and Charlotte Whitby-Coles live a quiet family life in Panchgani, Maharashtra, with their two daughters, Summer and Sky. Hajee returned to spotlight after attending the 25th-anniversary celebration of Lagaan in June 2026 with his wife and daughters.