The Impossible Ascent Of Laalo, A Story Born Small, Spread By Faith, and Crowned By A Hundred Crores

"We felt lost when we got to know that the film had just three screens during Diwali," shares the actor. He described it as a moment when the team didn’t know what to do next. The actor believes it was divine intervention that carried the film forward. "The experience has been unprecedented and filled with joy," says Shruhad, looking back at how they started and where the film stands now.

When the film opened on October 10, 2025, it had only three screens. Gujarat forms a major part of the Hindi-Speaking Market (HSM) where regional films have to fight it out with Bollywood releases. Laalo was aiming for the Diwali window. The festive season, however, was also eyed by two Hindi films, Thamma and Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, both of which hit the screens within days of Laalo. Yet this small regional gem kept shining thanks to strong word of mouth.

Laalo has many firsts to its credit. It became the first Gujarati film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark globally and the first film from the region to release in Poland. Sixty days since release, it is still pulling audiences into cinemas and giving tough competition to new titles. But the outset was far from bright, the team tells ETV Bharat in a conversation.

Ahmedabad: The journey of Ankit Sakhiya’s Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is nothing short of a miracle. Massive box office numbers riding on 20,000% profit are making everyone sit up and take notice of this Gujarati film. Laalo had a dismissible start in terms of visibility but eventually turned out to be a massive crowd puller. From stampede-like scenes during promotions to people touching the feet of 26-year-old Shruhad Goswami, who played the titular role, the film has achieved something the Gujarati industry hasn’t witnessed in decades.

After essaying the role of Lord Krishna on screen, the young actor now finds people treating him like the Laalo himself. For the unversed, in Gujarat, Laalo is a common term of endearment used for Lord Krishna.

"People much older than me are coming and falling at my feet and seeking blessings." The 26-year-old admits that the love coming his way is overwhelming.

Shruhad also shares how he ended up playing the titular role in the film. "Ankit (director) is a close friend, and he forced me to play this part. At first I thought I wouldn't be able to pull off such a role. I was full of self-doubt, thinking, "How would I be able to do justice to a character of this magnitude?" But support of the team gradually helped him gain confidence.

Team Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate (ETV Bharat)

Ajay Balvant Padariya, who is one of the five producers, spoke about how the entire project began. "We chose to shoot in a village with no cinema, no TV, and no equipment to watch films." Padariya explained that the film addresses social issues he had seen firsthand. "Alcohol consumption is becoming a daily habit in many households... and the violence that follows... I've witnessed the unpleasant environment." He furthers, "We wanted to show these realities honestly so people could understand and avoid such destructive behaviour." Talking about the film's initial failure, he admits it was a huge shock. "There were many films releasing at the same time, and our screen count was tiny. But instead of giving up, we pushed harder," he says.

Riva Raach, who played Tulsi, says she was drawn to the project because the story and her character both felt compelling. "After release, we met many women who turned emotional after watching the film, saying they saw reflections of their own households in Laalo," says Riva. She believes that the reception of Laalo proved the story truly belonged to every home.

Laalo is set in Junagadh, a city in Gujarat, where Shri Krishna is believed to have visited 52 times for his devotee, the 15th-century poet-saint Narsinh Mehta, who saw Krishna not as a god but as a friend. The story revolves around a rickshaw driver who becomes trapped in a farmhouse. While trying to escape, he begins seeing visions of Krishna, guiding him toward self-discovery.

Where Laalo will eventually end its run is anyone’s guess. Even in its ninth week, the collections remain strong. Made on a modest budget of Rs 50 lakh, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and is closing in on the Rs 100-crore net mark in India (currently at Rs 90.55 crore, as per Sacnilk).

Shubham Gajjar's cinematography is garnering praise, while the soundtrack by Smmit Jay has struck a chord with audiences. Ankit has written the film with Krushansh Vaja and Vicky Poornima. Krushansh and Ankit also multitasked as editors of the film.

The success of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate reinforces one truth: in Gujarat, Krishna isn’t just worshipped; he is loved.