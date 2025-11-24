ETV Bharat / entertainment

After 23 Years Of Togetherness, This Television Couple Ties The Knot In Traditional Ceremony - Post Viral

Hyderabad: Television actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana have officially tied the knot after two decades of togetherness. Known for their roles in serials, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the couple sealed their relationship in an intimate wedding ceremony in Vrindavan.

Ashlesha took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the good news with fans by posting a series of wedding pictures. The actor wore a pink saree and looked elegant, while Sandeep complemented her perfectly in a baby pink kurta-pyjama and a matching jacket. Along with the pictures, Ashlesha wrote in the caption, "And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs…Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings. I want to say #justmarried # #grateful #us."

According to a newswire, the wedding took place on November 16 at the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan. The ceremony was kept private and attended only by close family members.