After 23 Years Of Togetherness, This Television Couple Ties The Knot In Traditional Ceremony - Post Viral

Actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana married in an intimate Vrindavan ceremony, sharing wedding photos as they begin a new chapter after years together.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Television actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana have officially tied the knot after two decades of togetherness. Known for their roles in serials, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the couple sealed their relationship in an intimate wedding ceremony in Vrindavan.
Ashlesha took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the good news with fans by posting a series of wedding pictures. The actor wore a pink saree and looked elegant, while Sandeep complemented her perfectly in a baby pink kurta-pyjama and a matching jacket. Along with the pictures, Ashlesha wrote in the caption, "And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs…Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings. I want to say #justmarried # #grateful #us."
According to a newswire, the wedding took place on November 16 at the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan. The ceremony was kept private and attended only by close family members.
Ashlesha and Sandeep's love story began more than two decades ago on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002. Ashlesha played Teesha Mehta Virani, while Sandeep portrayed Sahil Virani. During their time on the show, the two grew close. They have previously shared that because Ashlesha's home was far from the set, she often stayed at Sandeep's place, and their bond naturally deepened. The couple has lived together for many years and has remained steady and private about their relationship.
Professionally, Ashlesha is currently seen in the StarPlus daily drama Jhanak, which also features Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, Riya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Twinkle Arora and Rajveer Singh in pivotal roles. She was also part of Rupali Ganguly's popular show Anupamaa, where she played the negative role of Barkha, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)'s sister-in-law.
On the other hand, Sandeep Baswana was last seen in the 2024 television show Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. He is yet to announce his next project.
