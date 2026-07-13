Kusha Kapila Denies Patch-Up With Samay Raina: 'Allow Me To Take This Hurt To My Grave', Says 2024 Roast Left Her Traumatised
Kusha Kapila dismisses patch-up rumours with Samay Raina, calls the viral photo "AI-altered", recalls the roast trauma, and urges people to stop minimising her experience.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila has strongly denied rumours that she has reconciled with comedian Samay Raina after an edited picture of the two went viral on social media. Calling the image "fake" and "AI-altered", Kusha said she has no friendship with Samay and urged people to stop spreading false narratives that reduce or dismiss her experience.
On Sunday, Kusha took to her Instagram Story to address the viral posts. She claimed that the picture being circulated online was digitally manipulated and questioned why such content was being created in the first place.
Sharing one of the viral posts, she wrote, “Fake and seeded. My face is AI-altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way the incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point.”
She also thanked writer Nikhil Taneja for speaking against the fake images. “Thank you for always coming through against this hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding. It’s laughable,” she wrote.
Kusha also criticised meme pages for continuing to push the patch-up narrative. She wrote, “Kitna seeding karoge, meme accounts? Ruk jao. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point to justify my anger? Wapas case ho jayega bhai. Move on, bhai. Maine kisi party mein hee nahi jaana ab.”
As speculation continued, Kusha shared a long note explaining why she still stands by her decision to distance herself from Samay. She revealed that while they were once friends, everything changed after she appeared on Ashish Solanki's Pretty Good Roast Show.
According to Kusha, she had agreed to participate in the roast in good faith and was not told beforehand what jokes would be made. She said there was no script, no signed contract and no prior discussion about the content.
She wrote, “Yes, we were friends. Samay was a panellist on a roast show hosted by Ashish Solanki. There was no script shared, no contract signed, and no jokes shared beforehand. Everything was done in good faith. I had no idea what was coming my way. The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored.”
Kusha further revealed that the incident had a deep emotional impact on her. She said she blocked both Samay Raina and Ashish Solanki after the show and had to seek therapy to deal with the pain.
“I blocked both Samay and Ashish. It has taken me a lot of time and therapy to undo the shame and ridicule I felt that day. I genuinely wish that roast had never happened to me,” she wrote.
The actor also clarified that she never celebrated Samay's controversies or spoke against him publicly, even when several media outlets approached her for comments.
She added, “There is no record of me celebrating his downfall because I never did. Multiple publications reached out to me, asking me to speak against him, and I chose not to. I am not friends with Samay. I will never be on Latent. We have tried to be cordial and move past what happened by making sense of it, but that's all. We have decided not to speak of each other on the Internet.”
Kusha also addressed the confusion surrounding a recent video from singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party, where both she and Samay were present. She made it clear that simply attending the same event does not mean they have become friends again.
Explaining the situation, she wrote, “I was at Jasleen's birthday because she very kindly invited me, and Samay happened to be there as well. That doesn't mean anything. The video may make it look like we hang out, but we don't. We didn't even interact in that clip. Stop it with your ridiculous seeding. Stop minimising women. Let's all move on.”
She further appealed to meme pages and social media accounts to stop using her name to spread false stories. According to Kusha, she wants to move forward with her life instead of constantly being reminded of an incident that deeply hurt her.
In another Instagram Story, she wrote, “I will not let this be my entire life. Please stop it.” She ended her statement saying, “I don't need anyone to take a stand for me nor will I run a PR campaign nor will I do any seeding because there is a very real life waiting to be lived. You can't put a timeline to how long it will take me to be okay with this… Allow me to take this hurt to my grave, please.”
The controversy dates back to 2024, when Kusha appeared on Pretty Good Roast Show Season 1. During the episode, Samay Raina made several jokes about her marriage and divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. While roast comedy often involves personal jokes, many viewers felt the remarks had crossed the line. Kusha later said she was never informed about the jokes beforehand and described some of them as "dehumanising" and "shockingly unkind."
Now, with fake images once again fuelling speculation about her equation with Samay, Kusha has made her position clear. She says there has been no reconciliation, the viral picture is edited, and she wants people to stop minimising her experience and finally move on.