ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kusha Kapila Denies Patch-Up With Samay Raina: 'Allow Me To Take This Hurt To My Grave', Says 2024 Roast Left Her Traumatised

Hyderabad: Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila has strongly denied rumours that she has reconciled with comedian Samay Raina after an edited picture of the two went viral on social media. Calling the image "fake" and "AI-altered", Kusha said she has no friendship with Samay and urged people to stop spreading false narratives that reduce or dismiss her experience.

On Sunday, Kusha took to her Instagram Story to address the viral posts. She claimed that the picture being circulated online was digitally manipulated and questioned why such content was being created in the first place.

Sharing one of the viral posts, she wrote, “Fake and seeded. My face is AI-altered. Why would anyone spend any money doing this is beyond me? The way the incel internet will stoop down to minimise me is laughable at this point.”

Kusha Kapila's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

She also thanked writer Nikhil Taneja for speaking against the fake images. “Thank you for always coming through against this hot pile of bakwas garbage that god knows who is funding. It’s laughable,” she wrote.

Kusha also criticised meme pages for continuing to push the patch-up narrative. She wrote, “Kitna seeding karoge, meme accounts? Ruk jao. Will I have to reveal the jokes at this point to justify my anger? Wapas case ho jayega bhai. Move on, bhai. Maine kisi party mein hee nahi jaana ab.”

As speculation continued, Kusha shared a long note explaining why she still stands by her decision to distance herself from Samay. She revealed that while they were once friends, everything changed after she appeared on Ashish Solanki's Pretty Good Roast Show.

According to Kusha, she had agreed to participate in the roast in good faith and was not told beforehand what jokes would be made. She said there was no script, no signed contract and no prior discussion about the content.

She wrote, “Yes, we were friends. Samay was a panellist on a roast show hosted by Ashish Solanki. There was no script shared, no contract signed, and no jokes shared beforehand. Everything was done in good faith. I had no idea what was coming my way. The jokes made at my expense were horrible, and I stand by my stance that they should have been censored.”