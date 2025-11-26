ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kunickaa Sadanand Interview: Evicted Bigg Boss 19 contestant Says Even If Gaurav Khanna Is 'Superstar,' She Wants Farhana Bhatt to Win

Kunickaa Sadanand ( Photo: IANS )

By Seema Sinha 5 Min Read

Bollywood actor Kunickaa Sadanand who has been away from the limelight for 12 years has found fame once again as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Sadanand who had emerged as one of Bigg Boss Season 19’s strongest contenders, was evicted from the show just two weeks before the grand finale. The 61-year-old actress is happy to have survived in the game for so long, but what made her most happy was host-Salman Khan applauding her for her journey on the show. “I have known Salman for 18-19 years, it was great that I could interact with him again during Bigg Boss. Absolutely no problem with him calling me out for my mistakes... all that is welcome,” says Sadanand. Talking about her experience and learnings during her stay in the house that brings out the worst in people causing emotional distress due to intense and stressful environment, Sadanand says, “In my life I have never done so much introspection ever the way I did in the Bigg Boss house, essentially about my behaviour. I had a lot of (false) perceptions about myself that I am a very correct person, that I will never be badtameez with anyone, or that nobody can make me angry or trigger me, that I am very much in control of my emotions... and that I have reached such a position where I know my truth so nobody can hurt me... all these things have got completely destroyed; all of that got bhasm (reduced to ashes) in the Bigg Boss house (laughs). I realised that even now I have to work a lot on myself.” “I also realized that Gen Z and millennials are so different. I would consider myself sensitive, but in that area also I felt I overreacted, which is not good; ideally, one should respond and not react,” she further said. Besides her numerous fights with co-contestants, Sadanand was especially referring to her comment on co-contestant and wild card entry Malti Chahar. During an episode, Sadanand was seen discussing Chahar’s sexuality with fellow contestant Tanya Mittal; the remark sparked outrage among viewers and eventually became a major point of contention on the show. Host Salman Khan heavily reprimanded Sadanand during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, calling her insensitive for commenting on someone's personal life and sexuality on national television. Sadanand was also confronted by Chahar’s brother, cricketer Deepak Chahar when he entered the house to meet his sister, and while initially Sadanand tried to defend her comments before apologising, she later begged the show host not to show a clip where she spoke about Chahar’s sexual preference. “I regret my comment, and I apologised to Malti, Deepak and the entire family for the remark I made. If the Chahar family is hurt, it is my duty and responsibility to ask for an apology,” says Sadanand.