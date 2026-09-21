Vibe Vs Daayra Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Films See Monday Drop, Kunal Kemmu's Film Stays Ahead
Daayra and Vibe witness a drop on their first Monday, with Kunal Kemmu's film continuing to stay ahead of the Kareena-Prithviraj starrer.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe and Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra have seen a drop in box office collections on their first Monday. While both films recorded lower numbers on Day 4 compared with Sunday, Vibe continues to stay ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra.
As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Vibe has collected Rs 0.49 crore on Day 4 so far, while Daayra has earned Rs 0.26 crore. These are live figures till Monday evening, so the final Day 4 collections are expected to be higher after the remaining shows are counted.
Vibe Box Office Collection Day 4
Vibe had collected Rs 3 crore on Day 3. On its first Monday, the film has earned Rs 0.49 crore so far. The Kunal Kemmu directorial has recorded an overall India net collection of Rs 7.94 crore so far. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 9.52 crore. The film is running across 2,158 shows in India on Day 4 and has recorded an occupancy of around 11% so far.
Although the film has seen a clear drop on Monday, it continues to have a lead over Daayra in both its Day 4 collection and overall box office run.
Daayra Box Office Collection Day 4
Daayra, meanwhile, has also witnessed a drop after collecting Rs 1 crore on Day 3. The film has earned Rs 0.26 crore on Day 4 so far. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 4.76 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 5.71 crore. Daayra is currently running across 1,275 shows and has recorded an occupancy of around 10% on Monday so far.
The Meghna Gulzar directorial had a slow opening and has remained behind Vibe during the first few days of its theatrical run. Its final Monday collection will become clearer once all the day’s shows are counted.
Vibe Vs Daayra: Monday Box Office Comparison
The two films have both seen a drop in collections on the first Monday. However, Vibe continues to maintain its lead.
On Day 4 so far, Vibe has earned Rs 0.49 crore compared with Rs 0.26 crore for Daayra. This means Vibe has collected around Rs 0.23 crore more than Daayra in the early Monday figures.
There is also a difference in the number of shows and occupancy. Vibe is playing across 2,158 shows with 11% occupancy, while Daayra has 1,275 shows with 10% occupancy.
After four days, Vibe has collected Rs 7.94 crore net in India, while Daayra stands at Rs 4.76 crore.
About Vibe
Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is a Hindi action-comedy starring Kemmu, Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. The film follows two close friends whose lives take an unexpected turn, leading them into a high-energy adventure.
Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav are also part of the cast. The film was released in theatres on September 18, 2026.
About Daayra
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The investigative thriller follows DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, two police officers who have different views on justice.
The film explores questions around law, accountability and the difficult choices that arise when public anger demands quick justice. Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog and Biswapati Sarkar are also part of the cast.