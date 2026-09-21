ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vibe Vs Daayra Box Office Collection Day 4: Both Films See Monday Drop, Kunal Kemmu's Film Stays Ahead

Hyderabad: Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe and Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra have seen a drop in box office collections on their first Monday. While both films recorded lower numbers on Day 4 compared with Sunday, Vibe continues to stay ahead of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra.

As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Vibe has collected Rs 0.49 crore on Day 4 so far, while Daayra has earned Rs 0.26 crore. These are live figures till Monday evening, so the final Day 4 collections are expected to be higher after the remaining shows are counted.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 4

Vibe had collected Rs 3 crore on Day 3. On its first Monday, the film has earned Rs 0.49 crore so far. The Kunal Kemmu directorial has recorded an overall India net collection of Rs 7.94 crore so far. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 9.52 crore. The film is running across 2,158 shows in India on Day 4 and has recorded an occupancy of around 11% so far.

Although the film has seen a clear drop on Monday, it continues to have a lead over Daayra in both its Day 4 collection and overall box office run.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 4

Daayra, meanwhile, has also witnessed a drop after collecting Rs 1 crore on Day 3. The film has earned Rs 0.26 crore on Day 4 so far. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 4.76 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 5.71 crore. Daayra is currently running across 1,275 shows and has recorded an occupancy of around 10% on Monday so far.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial had a slow opening and has remained behind Vibe during the first few days of its theatrical run. Its final Monday collection will become clearer once all the day’s shows are counted.