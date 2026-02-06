Kunal Kamra Challenges IT Rules, Sahyog Portal In Bombay HC; Claims Risk Of Unfair Content Removal
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 6, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Mumbai: A legal case regarding social media regulation and freedom of speech is set to come up before the Bombay High Court next month, after comedian Kunal Kamra challenged recent government rules that he says could give authorities too much control over online content.
Kamra has filed a petition questioning the constitutional validity of the government's "Sahyog Portal" and a 2025 amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. The matter was presented before a bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Abhay Mantri on Friday. The court has now fixed March 16 as the date for hearing the case.
In his petition, Kamra has specifically challenged the amendment to Section 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules. These rules are connected to intermediary guidelines and the digital media code of ethics. In simple terms, the amendment deals with how posts or content shared by users on social media platforms can be removed. According to Kamra, the change creates a framework that makes it easier for the government to control online speech.
This is not the first time the Sahyog Portal has faced legal scrutiny. Social media platform X had earlier challenged similar provisions in the Karnataka High Court. At that time, the Karnataka High Court said that the Sahyog Portal was not designed to censor content, but to act as a coordination bridge between social media companies and government agencies. However, Kamra argues that in practice, the amendment and the portal could still be misused.
One of the major issues which is raised here, as the petition argues, is that the content can be removed without giving prior notice to the user. According to Kamra, this goes against the principles of natural justice. He says such actions could directly harm citizens' fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of expression.
The petition also points to the structure of the IT Act, 2000. Kamra argues that the new system avoids the safeguards that are mandatory under Section 69(a) of the Act, which lays down strict procedures for blocking content. According to him, the amendment and the portal create a parallel mechanism that does not follow these protections, making it legally questionable.
Further, the petition states that the rules violate Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which protect freedom of speech and the right to practice a profession. Kamra argues that the restrictions introduced by the amendment do not fall under the reasonable limits allowed by Articles 19(2) and 19(6). He also claims that giving authorities broad powers to block or remove online content goes against constitutional principles and weakens democratic freedoms.
