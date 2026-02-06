ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kunal Kamra Challenges IT Rules, Sahyog Portal In Bombay HC; Claims Risk Of Unfair Content Removal

Mumbai: A legal case regarding social media regulation and freedom of speech is set to come up before the Bombay High Court next month, after comedian Kunal Kamra challenged recent government rules that he says could give authorities too much control over online content.

Kamra has filed a petition questioning the constitutional validity of the government's "Sahyog Portal" and a 2025 amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. The matter was presented before a bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Abhay Mantri on Friday. The court has now fixed March 16 as the date for hearing the case.

In his petition, Kamra has specifically challenged the amendment to Section 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules. These rules are connected to intermediary guidelines and the digital media code of ethics. In simple terms, the amendment deals with how posts or content shared by users on social media platforms can be removed. According to Kamra, the change creates a framework that makes it easier for the government to control online speech.

This is not the first time the Sahyog Portal has faced legal scrutiny. Social media platform X had earlier challenged similar provisions in the Karnataka High Court. At that time, the Karnataka High Court said that the Sahyog Portal was not designed to censor content, but to act as a coordination bridge between social media companies and government agencies. However, Kamra argues that in practice, the amendment and the portal could still be misused.