ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kumkum Bhagya Actor Sanchita Ugale Dies By Suicide At 22

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. An inquest was conducted, and the body was later sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities have said that the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known.

After learning about the incident, her family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building, Aachole Village, Nalasopara East, Maharashtra. Preliminary reports suggest that the actor died by suicide between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

Mumbai: Television actor Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, has died by suicide. She was 22 years old.

Based on a complaint filed by Sanchita’s father, Machhindra Ugale, the Aachole Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that all possible angles are being examined.

The news of Sanchita’s death has shocked the television industry. Fans, colleagues, and well-wishers have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the young actor on social media.

Sanchita Ugale was gradually making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She gained recognition for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. In previous interviews, she had described the show as a major turning point in her career, saying that it gave her visibility and helped her grow as an actor.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Sanchita also appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya, where she played the role of Ruchita Jaitley. She later took on the lead role of Sukoon in Dangal TV’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi opposite Sorab Bedi.

The actor was also seen in films and OTT projects. She portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani in Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava and appeared in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).