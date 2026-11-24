ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kumar Sanu Breaks Silence On His Equation With Udit Narayan, Says There Was Never Any Enmity

Kumar Sanu Breaks Silence On His Equation With Udit Narayan ( Photo: ANI )

Kolkata: Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has opened up about his equation with fellow singer Udit Narayan, putting an end to speculation that the two were ever rivals off-screen. While their popularity once led to comparisons and talk of competition, Kumar Sanu clarified that there was never any bitterness between them. He described their professional rivalry as healthy and said they continue to share a warm bond even today.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the singer discussed his equation with Udit Narayan while appearing on a special episode of the Bengali reality show Lakh Takar Lokkhi Labh. During the show, Kumar Sanu revisited some of the popular Hindi and Bengali songs of the 1990s. When the conversation turned to Udit Narayan, he addressed the long-standing perception that the two singers were not on good terms.

"There was healthy competition between us, but there was never any enmity. I have sung many songs with him and we have also performed together at several stage shows. Our communication has always been very good. Many people think we are enemies, but that is absolutely not true," he said. Comparing their professional rivalry to students competing for the top two positions in school, Kumar Sanu explained that their competition was always about music and performance. He also said that their friendship continues to this day and that they would love to work together in the future. "Just like students compete to come first and second in school, it was the same with our songs. We still share a friendship, and that will continue in the future," he added. Kumar Sanu And Udit Narayan Reunite After 21 Years The singers have recently reunited for a Hindi film song after a gap of 21 years. Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan have lent their voices to Sune Zara for the film Surya: Antim Se Aarambh Tak. Kumar Sanu expressed happiness about working with Udit again and revealed that he was not even aware of his co-singer's identity when he first learnt about the recording. Apart from the film song, the two singers have also recorded another track for Kumar Sanu's YouTube channel, titled Tera Mera Ye Yaarana. Their reunion is expected to bring back memories of the golden era of Hindi film music for fans who grew up listening to their songs. Over the years, the duo has delivered several memorable tracks together. Their popular collaborations include the title track of Karan Arjun, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara from Dil Hai Tumhaara and songs from films such as Yeh Dillagi and Mohra.