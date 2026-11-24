Kumar Sanu Breaks Silence On His Equation With Udit Narayan, Says There Was Never Any Enmity
Kumar Sanu addresses rumours of rivalry with Udit Narayan, recalls their friendship and healthy competition, and discusses their musical reunion after 21 years.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Kolkata: Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu has opened up about his equation with fellow singer Udit Narayan, putting an end to speculation that the two were ever rivals off-screen. While their popularity once led to comparisons and talk of competition, Kumar Sanu clarified that there was never any bitterness between them. He described their professional rivalry as healthy and said they continue to share a warm bond even today.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the singer discussed his equation with Udit Narayan while appearing on a special episode of the Bengali reality show Lakh Takar Lokkhi Labh. During the show, Kumar Sanu revisited some of the popular Hindi and Bengali songs of the 1990s. When the conversation turned to Udit Narayan, he addressed the long-standing perception that the two singers were not on good terms.
"There was healthy competition between us, but there was never any enmity. I have sung many songs with him and we have also performed together at several stage shows. Our communication has always been very good. Many people think we are enemies, but that is absolutely not true," he said.
Comparing their professional rivalry to students competing for the top two positions in school, Kumar Sanu explained that their competition was always about music and performance. He also said that their friendship continues to this day and that they would love to work together in the future. "Just like students compete to come first and second in school, it was the same with our songs. We still share a friendship, and that will continue in the future," he added.
Kumar Sanu And Udit Narayan Reunite After 21 Years
The singers have recently reunited for a Hindi film song after a gap of 21 years. Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan have lent their voices to Sune Zara for the film Surya: Antim Se Aarambh Tak. Kumar Sanu expressed happiness about working with Udit again and revealed that he was not even aware of his co-singer's identity when he first learnt about the recording.
Apart from the film song, the two singers have also recorded another track for Kumar Sanu's YouTube channel, titled Tera Mera Ye Yaarana. Their reunion is expected to bring back memories of the golden era of Hindi film music for fans who grew up listening to their songs. Over the years, the duo has delivered several memorable tracks together. Their popular collaborations include the title track of Karan Arjun, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se from Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara from Dil Hai Tumhaara and songs from films such as Yeh Dillagi and Mohra.
Speaking about the mutual respect between them, Kumar Sanu praised Udit Narayan's talent and success. He said that achieving success in the music industry takes years of hard work and determination, and everyone who reaches that position deserves respect. "Udit loves me very much and respects me. I also respect him. He is a good singer. If someone achieves something in life, they should be respected. Success never comes easily. There is talent, hard work and struggle behind it. That is why we have mutual respect and love," he said.
Kumar Sanu On Why Older Songs Remain Popular
The singer also reflected on why songs from his generation continue to find listeners even after several decades. According to him, the struggles and experiences that artists go through while building their careers often leave a lasting impact on their work. He pointed out that while several songs are released today, many fail to stay in the audience's memory for long. He believes the difficult journey and hard work behind the music of his time played an important role in making those songs timeless.
Kumar Sanu Shares His Views On Star Kids And AI
During the interaction, Kumar Sanu also shared his thoughts on star kids and the pressure they face because of their parents' achievements. He said that being born into a famous family does not automatically make success easier. In fact, constant comparisons with their parents can become a burden. "Everybody has to make their own efforts. Many people think that if someone is the son or daughter of a famous person, they get opportunities because of their father's name. But this can be a big curse because comparisons begin immediately. People start comparing the father with the son or daughter. They also have to create their own identity and move forward with their efforts," he explained.
He also spoke about the growing influence of artificial intelligence, pointing out that the technology has both positive and negative sides. While AI has made several difficult tasks easier and opened up new possibilities, he cautioned that it can also be misused. According to Kumar Sanu, the benefits of AI are undeniable, but its potential negative impact should not be ignored.