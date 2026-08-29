ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kuku Kohli's Prayer Meet: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Others Attend; Aruna Irani Arrives In Tears

Mumbai: Several Bollywood celebrities gathered in Mumbai on Saturday to pay their last respects to filmmaker Kuku Kohli at a prayer meet organised by his family. Among those who attended the prayer meet were Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

The prayer meet was held at Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai, days after the filmmaker’s death. Family members, friends and members of the film industry came together to remember Kohli and offer their condolences to his family.

Kohli’s wife and veteran actor Aruna Irani was seen arriving at the venue in tears. She was accompanied by family members, who stood by her side and supported her during the emotional gathering.

Vicky and Katrina arrived together to offer their condolences to Kohli’s family. After spending some time with the family and paying their respects, the couple were seen leaving the venue together.