Kuku Kohli's Prayer Meet: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Others Attend; Aruna Irani Arrives In Tears
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff and others attended filmmaker Kuku Kohli's prayer meet in Mumbai to offer condolences to his family.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 29, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Several Bollywood celebrities gathered in Mumbai on Saturday to pay their last respects to filmmaker Kuku Kohli at a prayer meet organised by his family. Among those who attended the prayer meet were Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.
The prayer meet was held at Celebration Sports Club in Andheri West, Mumbai, days after the filmmaker’s death. Family members, friends and members of the film industry came together to remember Kohli and offer their condolences to his family.
Kohli’s wife and veteran actor Aruna Irani was seen arriving at the venue in tears. She was accompanied by family members, who stood by her side and supported her during the emotional gathering.
Vicky and Katrina arrived together to offer their condolences to Kohli’s family. After spending some time with the family and paying their respects, the couple were seen leaving the venue together.
Vicky’s father and veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal was also present at the prayer meet. As the family stepped out of the venue, Sham was seen escorting Vicky and Katrina through the crowd and towards their car. Before leaving, Vicky was also seen touching his father’s feet.
Several other well-known faces from the film industry were also present to remember the late filmmaker. Actors Rajpal Yadav, Asha Parekh, Madhoo, Poonam Dhillon, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher and Ketki Dave were among those who attended the prayer meet and expressed their support for the grieving family.
Kuku Kohli passed away on August 25 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. According to a news agency, the filmmaker suffered a heart attack. He was 77.
Kohli was best known for directing the 1991 hit film Phool Aur Kaante, which marked the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn. The film went on to become a commercial success and also featured Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep. During his career, Kuku Kohli directed several films, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha.
The filmmaker is survived by his wife, Aruna Irani and his two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.