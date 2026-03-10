ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kritika Kamra - Gaurav Kapur Ditch Big Reception, Viral Invite Reveals Stylish 'Party, After'

What has caught everyone's attention is the couple's unusual post-wedding celebration called "The Party, After." Instead of a traditional wedding reception, they have planned a relaxed late-evening gathering for their guests. The idea behind the celebration is simple, a warm and unhurried party where people can enjoy the night together.

The couple will reportedly get married on March 11 in Mumbai in the presence of their close family members and friends. Unlike many celebrity weddings that focus on grand scale and lavish destinations, Kritika and Gaurav have chosen a more intimate celebration.

Hyderabad: Actor Kritika Kamra and presenter-actor Gaurav Kapur are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to tie the knot in Mumbai. Their wedding celebrations have already started creating buzz online, especially after a glimpse of their stylish after-party invitation surfaced on social media.

Kritika Kamra's Wedding Invite (Photo: Special Arrangement)

According to media reports, the after party will take place at a venue in South Mumbai and will carry the vibe of a classic speakeasy bar mixed with the mood of a jazz night. Guests will be invited to arrive early, relax, and stay for as long as they like. The invitation card itself reflects this theme as it features an elegant monochrome design and a playful tone.

Sources close to the couple told a newswire that Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic rather than extravagant. They reportedly decided against having a destination wedding and instead planned a minimal yet elegant celebration in Mumbai. Every detail of the event, from decor to styling, is being carefully chosen to reflect their personalities.

The wedding ceremony is expected to take place at Gaurav Kapur's Mumbai residence, where the couple will formalise their union through a signing ceremony. This will be followed by a private gathering with close family members and friends. Kritika and Gaurav have mostly kept their relationship away from the spotlight. However, in recent months, Kritika shared a few pictures from their vacations and breakfast dates on social media, giving fans small glimpses of their time together.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra is known for television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters. She has also appeared in films and OTT projects such as Bheed, Tandav and Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent digital project was The Great Shamsuddin Family.