ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Pulled Down After Backlash: How Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Jibe Snowballed

Kriti later responded to the criticism, arguing that the meaning of a festival should not be reduced to a woman's clothes. Sharing a note on Instagram, she wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions." She also explained that she and her sister Nupur Sanon tie rakhi to each other and that their bond is not defined by conventional ideas of protection. Kriti added that the sentiment extends to their dogs as well, calling them family.

Kangana Ranaut was among those who criticised the advertisement. In an Instagram Stories post, the actor and BJP MP questioned the choice of outfit and wrote, "Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options?" She also described the advertisement as "intentionally creepy".

The controversy erupted after Kriti appeared in the campaign wearing an ivory ensemble comprising a bralette-style blouse, cape and draped skirt. While some praised her look, others questioned whether the styling was appropriate for a campaign centred on Raksha Bandhan, a festival associated with family and tradition.

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon's recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand became the centre of a heated online debate after her outfit and the campaign's portrayal of the festival drew criticism from several quarters. What began as a discussion around an advertisement soon turned into a wider debate about women's clothing, cultural traditions and personal choice.

The actor then addressed the larger issue of policing women's clothing. "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?" she asked, before adding, "Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

Kriti's comments soon drew political support. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi backed her right to make her own choices. Sharing her post on Instagram, he wrote, "What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom." His intervention widened the conversation, bringing the advertisement controversy into a larger debate around patriarchy and women's autonomy.

Kriti's sister Nupur also came out in her support. Responding to Kangana's criticism, Nupur wrote, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve." She added, "I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you?"

The debate then found another voice in actor Suzanne Bernert. Bernert criticised the campaign on X, saying that even from her "liberal, grown up in Germany" perspective, the advertisement was "way off". She argued that Raksha Bandhan is a festival with "deep meaning" and said the campaign looked more like "Chalo, let's go party".

When a user questioned her position on women's freedom to dress as they choose, Bernert clarified her stance. "Wearing less clothes being sold as empowerment was one of the biggest disservices done to women," she wrote. She stressed that her concern was also about the advertisement influencing young viewers.

Meanwhile, Kangana continued her criticism after Rahul Gandhi defended Kriti. She shared a BJP post taking aim at Gandhi's "smash the patriarchy" messaging and wrote, "Bro, wait. Bharat Mata ki Jay. Shuru karte hain." What started as criticism of a celebrity's outfit grew into a much wider discussion involving actors, politicians and social media users, with opposing views on culture, feminism, fashion and personal freedom.

The ad has since been taken down by the jewellery brand following the backlash. In a statement, the jewellery brand said it had the "highest regard and deep respect" for Indian culture, traditions and festivals, and added that if the advertisement had "inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society", it was never the intention.