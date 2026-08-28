ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kriti Sanon Has A Message For Rakhi Outfit Trolls - Check Her Raksha Bandhan Post

A comment read, "I think you looked fabulous and pretty in that outfit @kritisanon." Another read, "Rakhi fashion committee (followed by laughing emojis) .... I love how she doesn't care about the 20 hr media debate about her clothes... Kriti, please mock these people a little more."

The post received strong support from her fans. Many praised the actor for not letting the criticism affect her Raksha Bandhan celebrations. One fan commented, "The caption (followed by fire emojis). Go, girls," while another wrote, "Unshaken - Unbothered - Unstoppable." Several others also sent messages of support and praised the bond between Kriti and Nupur.

"While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session, we’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all," Kriti captioned her post.

Kriti’s choice of picture seemed to keep the focus on the bond between the sisters rather than the controversy surrounding her clothes. Her caption also made it clear that she was not interested in the ongoing debate.

On Raksha Bandhan, Kriti shared a post with her sister, Nupur Sanon. However, the actor chose not to share a picture showing their outfits. Instead, she posted a close-up picture of their hands as they held each other’s hands. Both sisters could be seen wearing rakhis.

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon has responded to the social media trolls who criticised her outfit in a recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Instead of directly addressing the criticism on the festival, the actor appeared to take a subtle dig at those discussing her clothes.

Kriti recently faced criticism after appearing in a Raksha Bandhan-themed advertisement for a jewellery brand. In the advertisement, the actor was seen wearing a bralette and skirt while celebrating the festival with her sister.

The advertisement soon became a topic of discussion on social media. Some users questioned Kriti’s choice of outfit and said it was not suitable for an advertisement based on a Hindu festival. The criticism later turned into a wider debate about culture, religion and what women should wear during festivals.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was also among those who criticised the advertisement. Sharing her views on Instagram, Kangana questioned why Kriti would wear such an outfit while tying a rakhi to her sister.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

The criticism led Kriti's sister Nupur to respond on social media. She defended her choice of clothes and questioned why people were so concerned about what another woman chose to wear. "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve," Nupur wrote. She also explained that Raksha Bandhan, for her and Kriti, is about their bond and the promise to protect each other.

Nupur Sanon's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

Kriti said that the festival is not defined by the clothes people wear but by the emotions and meaning attached to the tradition. "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions," she said.

Kriti further pointed out that she and Nupur tie rakhis to each other and believe that they can protect one another. She also said that their dogs are part of their family and that their wishes for each other’s health and happiness extend to them as well.

The actor also questioned the practice of judging women based on their clothes. She said that a woman’s respect for her culture should not be decided by her outfit. "Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Kriti wrote.

Speaking of Kriti’s professional endeavours, she was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The film, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 movie Cocktail, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, and is now streaming on Netflix. The actor is yet to announce her next project.