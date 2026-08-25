Kriti Sanon Gives Befitting Reply To Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Jibe Over Rakhi Ad: 'Stop Telling Women What To Wear'
Kriti Sanon responds to Kangana Ranaut's criticism of her Raksha Bandhan ad, questioning why women are still judged for their clothing choices.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon has finally responded to the backlash over her Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement, which also drew a sharp reaction from Kangana Ranaut. After facing criticism over her outfit in the festive ad, Kriti took to her Instagram handle to defend her choice and question the way women are often judged based on what they wear.
The controversy began after Kriti appeared in the jewellery advertisement wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt. While some social media users felt that the outfit was not suitable for a traditional festival like Raksha Bandhan, Kangana also took a dig at Kriti and the advertisement.
Creative freedom is great, but it shouldn't change the essence of a sacred tradition. 🛑🕉️— sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) August 24, 2026
The new #RakshaBandhan ad featuring #KritiSanon misses the mark completely.
From an inappropriate festive outfit to trivialising the ritual by tying a rakhi to a pet dog, it disregards… pic.twitter.com/1i406na2Wp
Kriti Sanon Responds To Rakhi Ad Backlash
Reacting to the criticism, Kriti shared a note on her Instagram Story about the meaning of Raksha Bandhan and why she does not believe that clothes should decide how much someone respects a tradition.
"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions," she wrote.
Kriti also spoke about her own Raksha Bandhan tradition with her sister. Unlike the traditional practice of a sister tying a rakhi to her brother, the two sisters tie rakhis to each other.
"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she wrote.
She then directly questioned the constant discussion around women’s clothes and their choices. "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Kriti wrote.
What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About Kriti’s Rakhi Ad?
Before Kriti’s response, Kangana had criticised the advertisement on her Instagram Story. Taking a jibe at Kriti’s outfit, she questioned why a woman would choose such an outfit for tying a rakhi when there are several other clothing options available.
"Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha, the advert looks intentionally creepy!" Kangana wrote.
Kriti Sanon’s Work Front
Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The film, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 movie Cocktail, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, and is now streaming on Netflix. The actor is yet to announce her next project.