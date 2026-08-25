ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kriti Sanon Gives Befitting Reply To Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Jibe Over Rakhi Ad: 'Stop Telling Women What To Wear'

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon has finally responded to the backlash over her Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement, which also drew a sharp reaction from Kangana Ranaut. After facing criticism over her outfit in the festive ad, Kriti took to her Instagram handle to defend her choice and question the way women are often judged based on what they wear.

The controversy began after Kriti appeared in the jewellery advertisement wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt. While some social media users felt that the outfit was not suitable for a traditional festival like Raksha Bandhan, Kangana also took a dig at Kriti and the advertisement.

Kriti Sanon Responds To Rakhi Ad Backlash

Reacting to the criticism, Kriti shared a note on her Instagram Story about the meaning of Raksha Bandhan and why she does not believe that clothes should decide how much someone respects a tradition.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions," she wrote.

Kriti also spoke about her own Raksha Bandhan tradition with her sister. Unlike the traditional practice of a sister tying a rakhi to her brother, the two sisters tie rakhis to each other.