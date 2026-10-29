ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Recreate Obsession Scene Ahead Of Hindi OTT Release - Watch

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon dropped a glimpse of what to expect from the Hindi version of Obsession. Ahead of the film's OTT premiere, the actors have recreated one of its most unsettling scenes in a promotional video shared by JioHotstar. While both stars step into their respective characters, Kriti's intense performance has caught viewers' attention, with several fans praising her acting skills and versatility.

The video, shared on Thursday, shows Varun and Kriti sitting across from each other at a restaurant. They recreate the film's memorable "no, no, no, no..." scene in Hindi, capturing the strange and uncomfortable mood of the original. Kriti brings out the disturbing side of Nikki, while Varun plays Bear, the young man whose wish sets the story's terrifying events in motion.

Varun and Kriti are lending their voices to Bear and Nikki, respectively, in the Hindi version of Obsession. Amar Kaushik has brought the film's original vision to the Hindi audience, giving viewers an opportunity to experience its unsettling story in a familiar language. The uncut original version of Obsession will premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30, 2026, at 7 pm. The release will allow audiences to revisit the horror film in its original form while the Hindi-dubbed version introduces its characters to a wider audience.

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession follows Bear Bailey, played by Michael Johnston, a quiet music store employee who struggles to express his feelings for his co-worker, Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette. While Nikki is confident and outgoing, Bear finds it difficult to tell her how much he loves her. His life takes a disturbing turn when he discovers a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop. The shopkeeper warns him about the misery the object has brought to others, but Bear ignores the warning. He breaks the willow and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world.

Initially, the wish appears to work. Nikki becomes deeply attached to Bear and gives him the attention he has always wanted. However, her affection soon turns obsessive, and her behaviour becomes increasingly disturbing and violent. What begins as Bear's dream relationship quickly becomes a nightmare. As he struggles to deal with the consequences of his wish, he must find a way to undo it before the situation gets out of control. The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter in supporting roles.

Obsession's Box Office Success

Beyond its unsettling storyline, Obsession has attracted attention for its reported box office performance. Made on a reported budget of just 750,000 dollars, the horror film has reportedly earned more than 520 million dollars worldwide during its theatrical run. The figures have made it one of the most profitable independent horror films in recent years, drawing attention to Curry Barker's work.

The film was released in India on May 29 and has since reached audiences across several markets. Its transition to streaming now gives viewers another opportunity to experience the supernatural thriller.