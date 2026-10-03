ETV Bharat / entertainment

Komal Rani Hits Back At Those Questioning Her Bond With Govinda, Says They're Taking Out 'Frustration' From Failed Marriages

Hyderabad: Komal Rani Swarnkar has indirectly hit back at actors who have commented on her alleged relationship with veteran actor Govinda. The actor questioned why celebrities were openly discussing her personal life when they had not been as vocal about other serious issues involving the film industry and society.

Komal shared a long note on her Instagram Story amid the ongoing discussion around her public appearances with Govinda. She said she had noticed some celebrities commenting on her personal life and their character, but questioned why their attention was now focused on her relationship.

“Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda Ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue,” she wrote.

Komal Rani Hits Back At Those Questioning Her Bond With Govinda (Komal Rani Swarnkar's Instagram Story)

She went on to mention issues such as terrorism, politics, the death of actors and other celebrities’ personal lives. Komal questioned why her personal life had suddenly become a matter of public discussion.

The actor also addressed her recent appearances with Govinda, including their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. She said that their public appearances were connected to their upcoming film, Roopa, and were not meant to show a romantic relationship.

“Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, Roopa, become a matter of shame, a national issue or ‘Dikhawa’ for others?” Komal wrote.

She further clarified that she and Govinda had announced a film together and not a romantic relationship. She questioned why others were deciding what their public appearances meant.