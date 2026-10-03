Komal Rani Hits Back At Those Questioning Her Bond With Govinda, Says They're Taking Out 'Frustration' From Failed Marriages
Komal Rani Swarnkar indirectly hit back at actors questioning her relationship with Govinda, saying their public appearances are linked to their upcoming film Roopa.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 3, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Komal Rani Swarnkar has indirectly hit back at actors who have commented on her alleged relationship with veteran actor Govinda. The actor questioned why celebrities were openly discussing her personal life when they had not been as vocal about other serious issues involving the film industry and society.
Komal shared a long note on her Instagram Story amid the ongoing discussion around her public appearances with Govinda. She said she had noticed some celebrities commenting on her personal life and their character, but questioned why their attention was now focused on her relationship.
“Recently, I have seen some celebrities openly commenting on Govinda Ji and my personal life and our character. Yet I have never seen them come forward so strongly to express their opinion on any serious issue,” she wrote.
She went on to mention issues such as terrorism, politics, the death of actors and other celebrities’ personal lives. Komal questioned why her personal life had suddenly become a matter of public discussion.
The actor also addressed her recent appearances with Govinda, including their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. She said that their public appearances were connected to their upcoming film, Roopa, and were not meant to show a romantic relationship.
“Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, Roopa, become a matter of shame, a national issue or ‘Dikhawa’ for others?” Komal wrote.
She further clarified that she and Govinda had announced a film together and not a romantic relationship. She questioned why others were deciding what their public appearances meant.
“We announced our film Roopa, not a romantic affair. So who are you to decide that our appearance together is meant to showcase a personal relationship rather than promote our film?” she added.
Komal also took an indirect dig at some actresses in the industry, without naming them. She claimed that certain actresses whose films were no longer doing well at the box office were trying to remain in the news by commenting on other people’s controversies.
“Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed-out brand tags,” she wrote.
She also spoke about comments related to sindoor, marriage and Indian traditions. Komal said she did not want to take advice about these matters from people whose own personal lives, according to her, had faced difficulties.
“I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor,” she said.
Komal further said that she was not concerned about whether people considered her a good or bad person. She also alleged that some of her critics were using her controversy to divert attention from problems in their own lives.
In the final part of her note, Komal accused the women she was referring to of damaging their husbands’ dignity and reputation. She called them “man-eaters” and asked them to stop associating themselves with her name.
She also warned that those provoking her could see details about their own past becoming public. However, Komal did not name the actresses she was referring to in her post.
Her comments came after Kashmera Shah publicly expressed support for Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda. Divya Khossla Kumar had also shared a lengthy note on Instagram, questioning Govinda and Komal’s appearance together at Lalbaugcha Raja.
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