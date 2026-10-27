ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kolkata Film Festival 2026: Rajinikanth, Prabhas Set To Attend As Organisers Eye Hollywood Star

Kolkata: Superstars Rajinikanth and Prabhas are expected to attend the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), bringing major star power to the annual celebration of cinema. Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who serves as an advisor to the West Bengal government, shared details about the upcoming festival after a meeting of its executive council at Nandan on Tuesday, October 27. The organisers are also in talks with international actors, including a possible Hollywood guest.

According to Mithun, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Kangana Ranaut are also expected to be part of the festival. However, discussions with some guests are still underway. The organisers are hoping to make this year's event memorable by bringing together prominent names from Indian and international cinema.

While Rajinikanth and Prabhas are expected to be among the biggest attractions, the possibility of a Hollywood star attending has added to the anticipation. Mithun said efforts were being made to invite well-known international personalities, although no name has been confirmed yet.

Speaking after the meeting, Mithun said the committee had discussed the festival schedule, responsibilities and plans to promote the Bengali film market. He also expressed his desire to decorate prominent landmarks across Kolkata for the occasion, giving the city a festive atmosphere.

The opening ceremony is also expected to be a major highlight. According to reports, the organisers are considering the Victoria Memorial Hall as the venue. The historic landmark could provide a grand setting for the event, which is expected to bring together actors, filmmakers and other personalities from India and abroad.

Focus on Bengali Cinema and the Film Market

Beyond the celebrity appearances, the committee is also looking to strengthen the Bengali film industry. Discussions at Tuesday's meeting included ways to promote the local film market and create better opportunities for Bengali films in the coming years.

The festival is an important platform for showcasing Indian and international cinema, encouraging discussions around filmmaking and bringing audiences closer to different cinematic traditions. This year's plans also aim to build on the legacy of the event while attracting wider attention.

The announcement of Rajinikanth and Prabhas as expected guests has already raised interest in the upcoming edition. Rajinikanth's long-standing friendship with Mithun is another reason their possible reunion in Kolkata could draw attention. The two actors have shared screen space in films such as Bhrashtachar and Bhagyadevata, while Mithun also appeared in Jailer 2.