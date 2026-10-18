ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Kangana Ranaut Urges Caution As Sonu Sood, Prosenjit, Dev Offer Condolences

Hyderabad: The deadly stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata has cast a shadow over the festive celebrations, leaving the city mourning the loss of 19 lives. Several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, have expressed grief over the tragedy and extended condolences to the victims' families. At least 25 people were also injured in the incident.

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, October 17, amid a massive rush of devotees. As news of the tragedy spread, members of the Bengali film industry and other public figures took to social media to express their sorrow and urge people to exercise caution during crowded festive gatherings.

Actor Sonu Sood also expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kolkata. In a post on X, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The tragedy has renewed concerns about crowd management and safety at large public gatherings, particularly during major religious festivals that draw thousands of devotees.

Kangana also offered condolences to the affected families and urged people to remain cautious as more festivals approach, including Dussehra and Diwali. "We extend our condolences to the affected families. We urge people to avoid visiting overcrowded places where pushing and shoving can occur," she added.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut described the incident as deeply unfortunate and expressed concern over the festive season turning into a time of mourning for several families. "This is a very unfortunate incident, and a stampede occurred there. I cannot express how the festive season, which is usually filled with celebrations everywhere, has now turned into a time of mourning for so many people," she said.

Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed disbelief over the tragedy in Chorbagan. In a statement written in Bengali, the actor said he could not come to terms with what had happened during a festival meant to bring people joy. He offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Actor Dev also shared an emotional note on Facebook, describing the incident as "deeply distressing and heartbreaking". "A festival that brings millions together in joy, devotion and celebration should have never become a reason for mishap and tragedy," he wrote. Dev further prayed to Maa Durga to protect her devotees and keep the people of Kolkata safe. He expressed hope that Bengal's biggest festival would remain a celebration of faith, happiness and togetherness rather than turn into a nightmare for its people.

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Celebs Offer Condolences (Photo: Instagram)

Subhashree Ganguly, meanwhile, reflected on the grief that has overshadowed the celebrations. "The lights of this festival have dimmed because of the tragedy that unfolded at Chorbagan," she wrote. Highlighting the devastating impact on families, the actor added that no words could describe their pain. She offered heartfelt condolences and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

National Award-winning actor Sudipta Chakraborty also appealed to other Durga Puja committees to show empathy in the aftermath of the tragedy. She urged them to stop loudspeakers and songs as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Celebs Offer Condolences (Photo: Instagram)

What Happened At The Chorbagan Durga Puja Pandal?

The stampede broke out at around 7.30 pm on Saturday in a narrow lane leading to the popular north Kolkata pandal. Heavy rain had left the streets slippery, while a large number of devotees were reportedly trying to enter the venue. According to eyewitness accounts, people rushed towards the pandal seeking shelter from the rain. As more people pushed through the entrance and exit, several slipped and fell over one another, triggering a chain reaction.

A police officer told a newswire that announcements warning that the pandal could collapse, along with volunteers blowing whistles, apparently triggered the stampede. Police have taken action against those allegedly involved in organising the event. The West Bengal government has also announced compensation and government jobs for the families of those who died.