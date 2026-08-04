ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exclusive | Kishore Kumar 97th Birth Anniversary: Granddaughter Muktika Ganguly On His Music And The Song That Stayed With Her

But for Muktika, remembering Kishore Kumar is not limited to a birthday ritual. His music has been around her for as long as she can remember. Although she never met her grandfather, she grew up listening to his songs and hearing stories about the celebrations that took place during his lifetime. She recalled being told that his birthdays were attended by several artistes and celebrities of the time, including Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

Muktika said the family usually keeps his birth anniversary simple. They garland his photograph and offer food as part of the rituals. Fans sometimes visit as well, while this year the family is attending a special tribute event at a restaurant.

Hyderabad: Legendary singer Kishore Kumar continues to live on through his music, even decades after his death. On his 97th birth anniversary, his granddaughter Muktika Ganguly remembers the legendary singer through the music that has remained a constant in her life. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Muktika opened up about the family's traditions on his birthday, the stories she has heard about his birthday celebrations and the Kishore Kumar song that helped her through a difficult phase in school.

"I don't know the specific details of how he celebrated his birthdays, but I know it was a grand celebration. Many people and artistes used to come," she says. The most personal part of her connection to Kishore Kumar, however, comes through one particular song. Muktika named Koi Hota Jisko Apna as one of her all-time favourites and revealed that she first connected with the song as a child. She remembers listening to it during a period when she was being bullied at school. While she did not want to go into the details of that phase, she said the song's lyrics made her emotional and gave her a sense of connection at the time.

"I used to feel very emotional when I heard it. I went through bullying in school, and whenever I listened to the song, I somehow connected with it through the lyrics," she said. That connection stayed with her. When she performed her first live show, she chose the same song to begin her journey on stage. "It is one of my all-time favourites. I started my first live show with this song," Muktika said.

Her relationship with Kishore Kumar's music has also shaped her own approach to singing. She said his straightforward singing style has naturally influenced her, especially because she grew up hearing his voice so often. With her father Amit Kumar also being a celebrated singer, music has been deeply woven into her family. At the same time, Muktika does not want to simply imitate the legacy she has inherited. She said she is trying to develop a more dynamic singing style and learn to adapt with changing times, particularly through her live performances.

On his 97th birth anniversary, several artistes and members of the film fraternity have also taken to social media to remember the legend. Veteran singer and voice artist Sudesh Bhosle shared rare throwback photographs featuring Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Ashok Kumar and other members of the music fraternity, remembering him as an artist whose voice continues to bring comfort to listeners.

Kishore Kumar, born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929, remains one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. His work as a singer, actor, composer, lyricist, producer and director made him one of Hindi cinema's most versatile artistes. Songs from films such as Aradhana, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Don, Namak Halaal, Padosan and Sharaabi continue to find new listeners across generations.