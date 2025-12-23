ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kisan Diwas 2025: From Dharmendra To Manoj Bajpayee - Bollywood Stars Actors Who Grew Up Farming

Manoj Bajpayee comes from a small village in Bihar. His family depended on farming. As a child, he worked in the fields during school holidays. The critically-accliamed actor says that acting is like farming. You work hard, but the final result is in the hands of destiny. Despite being a respected actor today, he lives a simple life and stays connected to his roots.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has always spoken about his love for farming. He grew up in Punjab, where agriculture was part of everyday life. He enjoyed spending time on his farm. Dharmendra owned a large farmhouse in Lonavala. There, he grows fruits, vegetables, and rice using natural methods. He often shared photos from his farm. He used to say being close to the land gives him peace.

Hyderabad: Kisan Diwas is a day to honour farmers and the life they lead. On Kisan Diwas 2025, it is also a good time to look at actors from Bollywood who come from farming backgrounds. These actors may live under bright lights today, but their roots are still in the soil.

Jaideep Ahlawat grew up in a village in Haryana. He spent most of his childhood in farms, with animals. The actor enjoys going back to nature whenever he gets the time. He says farming taught him discipline in life and helps him in understanding people.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is another actor deeply connected to his rural roots. Before becoming an actor, he used to work as a farmer. Even today, he owns farmland and grows fruits and spices. He believes agriculture keeps him grounded and reminds him of where he came from.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also belongs to a farming family. He spent many years working in the fields before fully turning to acting. Whenever he visits his village in Uttar Pradesh, he makes time for farm work. For him, farming is not just a memory. It is part of his identity.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan is known for his love for nature. During the Covid lockdown, he and his brother worked on turning an empty piece of land in Tamil Nadu into a coconut farm.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj finds comfort in farm life as well. He owns an organic farm near Hyderabad. He has also opened the space for others who want to experience simple living.

Rajshri Deshpande

Actor Rajshri Deshpande too comes from a farming family in Maharashtra. She grew up seeing drought and water problems. These experiences shaped her thinking. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said staying close to farmers and rural communities helps her stay honest as an artist. She works closely with villages to support water conservation and better living conditions.